News

Newcastle United players to wear black armbands this weekend – Premier League official announcement

Newcastle United players will wear black armbands this weekend.

A Premier League official announcement on Friday afternoon revealing the news.

Newcastle United players and those of every other Premier League club to wear armbands as a mark of respect to those have died, or have been affected, by the earthquakes in southern Turkey and Northern Syria.

Newcastle United fans and many others, still waiting for news on Christian Atsu, the ex-NUFC player not able to be located since the devastation happened on Monday and the building he was in (on the ninth floor), collapsed.

A truly horrific situation for all those caught up in this.

Premier League official announcement – 10 February 2023:

‘The Premier League is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have killed thousands of people.

The League will make a £1million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

Also, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives, or are affected by these tragic events, Premier League players and PGMOL officials will wear black armbands at matches this weekend.

Fans can also donate to the DEC’s Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal.’

