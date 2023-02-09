News

Newcastle United players to take the knee again for two more matches

On Saturday, Newcastle United players will take the knee before kick-off against Bournemouth.

Then the following weekend they will repeat this ahead of kick-off against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United players joining in with the rest of the Premier League, after the plan was put in place by the 20 PL club captains back in August (2022).

BBC Sport report – 9 February 2023:

Premier League players will take the knee before the next two weekends’ games to display unity against racism.

Top-flight matches between 11 and 19 February will be dedicated to the No Room for Racism campaign.

Club captains agreed in August to limit the anti-racism gesture to significant moments rather than every game.

“[Taking the knee] is more than a gesture,” said former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi. “It says we must keep working to eradicate racism.”

What is taking the knee and why is it important?

As well as the first game of the season and Boxing Day games, Premier League clubs took the knee for two weekends in October as part of the No Room for Racism campaign.

A month later, Ameobi became one of seven former players to join its Player to Executive Pathways Scheme (PEPS).

The pilot project gives ex-players from ethnically diverse backgrounds experience of club operations and aims to help increase diversity in leadership positions.

“It’s always been an aspiration of mine to help the club and inspire the next generation,” said Ameobi.

“If you don’t see yourself represented in the boardroom, it’s hard to have the confidence to be there.”

