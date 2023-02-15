News

Newcastle United owners go public with how Carabao Cup Final tickets were allocated to fans

The Newcastle United owners have responded to fans raising questions on how the Carabao Cup Final tickets were allocated.

The club’s choice of having different groups of fans every day buying tickets or entering ballots from Monday 6 February onwards, eventually ended with a final conclusion yesterday.

By 5pm on Tuesday 14 February 2023, the club stating that every Newcastle fan who had been allocated a ticket would have heard by then.

NUST update to members after the Newcastle United owners gave details on the allocation of Carabao Cup Final tickets – 15 February 2023:

‘Newcastle United update on Wembley ticketing

The Trust has received a significant volume of requests in relation to the process applied to the sale of tickets for the forthcoming Carabao Cup Final.

As result, the Trust have today contacted the club seeking additional clarification of the process that has been applied – in response, the club have provided us with the below update to share with Members.

NUFC Response

“We appreciate that every Newcastle United supporter wants to be there to support the team at Wembley and we offer our sincere apologies to anyone who has been left disappointed.

Unfortunately, demand has greatly outstripped the supply of tickets we have been allocated for the Carabao Cup Final and we are unable to obtain more.

With this in mind, we considered our options around ticket sales very carefully and worked hard to ensure tickets were made available to supporters in as fair and equitable a way as possible.

Accordingly, we established a set of priority periods based on eligibility criteria – heavily weighted towards season ticket holder status, number of loyalty points and Carabao Cup ticket purchasing history during the current 2022/23 season.

97% of the tickets available within the priority periods have been purchased by current season ticket holders, with a very small allocation made available to members and supporters with a purchase history in the Carabao Cup. This is in line with our on-sale policy throughout previous rounds of the competition.

In addition, a small allocation has been allocated to our hard-working full-time staff, our players and coaches’ families, our owners and our official partners at a ratio that benchmarks favourably in comparison to other clubs that have reached domestic cup finals in recent years.

We appreciate this will be little consolation to any supporter who has missed out, but we hope the above information is helpful in understanding how tickets have been allocated.

Thank you again for taking the time to contact us. Your support is truly appreciated.”

The club have also outlined their process for contacting NUFC about Wembley tickets should you feel the need.

All Supporter Services enquiries – [email protected]

Complaints – see the club’s complaints procedure in the Customer Service section https://www.nufc.co.uk/fans/supporter-charter/

The Trust is grateful to Newcastle United for this communication and we will consult with members further after the Cup Final to collate feedback about the ticket process for Wembley, and ticketing in general, with the aim of aiding the club and members where we can.

That 97% of tickets for Wembley went to season ticket holders for the Cup Final shows there is little doubt that the club has put season ticket holders first when allocating tickets.’

