Newcastle United official announcement – Miguel Almiron agrees new deal

Miguel Almiron has agreed a new deal.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday morning revealing the news.

A great positive move to announce this two days ahead of the cup final, all positivity welcome ahead of Wembley.

As for Miguel Almiron himself, even if it helps inspire him just 1% more, that could make the difference potentially against Man U.

Newcastle United official announcement – 24 February 2023:

Miguel Almiron – Newcastle United’s leading goalscorer this season – has signed a new three-and-a-half year contact with the club.

The Paraguay international’s performances under Eddie Howe have helped the Magpies to compete at the top end of the Premier League this term as well as reaching the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

Almiron, who joined Newcastle from MLS side Atlanta United in January 2019, has scored ten times so far this campaign and won both the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for October.

The 29-year-old recently made his 150th appearance for the Magpies, and said: “I am very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle.

“I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I’ve felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

“The truth is that I’ve worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years. I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy.

“On Sunday, we have a very important match and while the new contract makes me really happy, the most important thing is that we celebrate this contract with a victory on Sunday.”

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Miggy is a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch and I’m very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way.

“I’m delighted we’ll continue our journey together.”

