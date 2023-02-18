News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu was reported missing 12 days ago when earthquakes hit northern Syria and southern Turkey on Monday 6 February.

Early reports claimed the former Newcastle United player had been found and rescued, taken to hospital, but they were later discovered to be unreliable.

Now on Saturday morning a Newcastle United Official Announcement about Christian Atsu has confirmed our worst fears.

Newcastle United Official Announcement about Christian Atsu – 18 February 2023:

‘We are profoundly saddened to learn that our former player Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.

A proud Ghanaian who played for his country on 65 occasions, Christian represented our club between 2016 and 2021, making 121 appearances.

Initially joining on loan, he played a key role in the Magpies squad that secured the Championship title in 2017 before making a permanent move to help us establish our place back in the Premier League.

After leaving St. James’ Park in 2021, he joined Saudi Pro League side Al Raed FC before moving to Turkey with Hatayspor in summer 2022.

Our thoughts are with Christian’s loved ones and with the people of Turkey, Syria and neighbouring territories at this incredibly difficult time.’

Latest reports give a figure of over 45,000 people already confirmed to have died in the region (southern Turkey / northern Syria) and your heart goes out to their loved ones as well.

The race is on to try and deal with the humanitarian crisis which is ongoing for those who have survived the earthquakes but desperately need the help of everybody around the world, to help them deal with the appalling devastation.

So many people now literally with a fight to survive and with weather conditions so challenging to start with, transport links and general infrastructure in the region have been absolutely wrecked by the earthquakes.

The Red Cross are just one of the organisations who are mobilising as much help as possible for those affected by the earthquakes, here at The Mag we made a donation a week past Tuesday on behalf of all our readers, please go HERE if you would like to add a personal donation to help further.

