News

Newcastle United official announcement – Carabao Cup Final Tickets sale details

Sales details of the Carabao Cup Final Tickets have been made public.

An official announcement (see below) from Newcastle United on Thursday afternoon bringing the news.

A total of 32,671 Carabao Cup Final Tickets to be shared amongst Newcastle United fans.

Newcastle United official announcement on Carabao Cup Final Tickets – 2 February 2023:

Newcastle United can confirm ticket information for supporters for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on 26 February 2023 (kick-off 4:30pm GMT).

Following a two-legged semi-final victory over Southampton, Eddie Howe’s side will face Manchester United in a bid to lift the Carabao Cup at the home of English football.

Newcastle United have been allocated 32,761 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium. Tickets will be sold in order from the North Stand round to the South Stand.

To ensure a speedy ticket buying process, supporters are advised to ensure they read all information below thoroughly.

PRICING

Pricing categories at Wembley Stadium are split into five sections.

There is also a concessionary rate for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under, and Young Adults (17-21).

Cat 1 – £100 Adults | £75 Young Adult | £50 Conc.

Cat 2 – £90 Adults | £67.50 Young Adult | £45 Conc.

Cat 3 – £72 Adults | £54 Young Adult | £36 Conc.

Cat 4 – £56 Adults | £42 Young Adult | £28 Conc.

Cat 5 – £40 Adults | £30 Young Adult| £20 Conc.

The price categories will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis and are subject to availability.

HOW TO BUY

Tickets will be sold online in priority periods based on specific criteria (details follow below).

During each priority period, eligible supporters will receive an email from the club. It is the responsibility of each supporter to ensure their contact details are correct in their online ticketing account.

During their relevant priority period, supporters will be directed to purchase online at book.nufc.co.uk. Please note that sales for general admission tickets cannot be conducted in person or over the phone.

Disabled supporters who require additional support during their relevant eligibility period can purchase tickets online or by contacting the Box Office, during office hours, on 0344 372 1892, subject to availability. Full details on tickets for disabled supporters are included below.

PRIORITY PERIODS

Ticket sales will be split into separate priority periods based on eligibility criteria automatically contained within your club ticketing account.

The club sought feedback from Newcastle United Supporters Trust to ensure fairness and transparency.

Period 1: Season ticket holders with 25+ loyalty points AND have attended at least one Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign.

Tickets on sale from: Monday, 6th February at 10am (all times GMT)

Ticket sales period closes: Tuesday, 7th February at 8am

Period 2: Season ticket holders that have attended four home and at least one of the away Carabao Cup matches during the 2022/23 campaign.

Tickets on sale from: Tuesday, 7th February at 10am

Ticket sales period closes: Wednesday, 8th February at 8am

Period 3: Season ticket holders that have attended three or four home Carabao Cup matches during the 2022/23 campaign.

Tickets on sale from: Wednesday, 8th February at 10am

Ticket sales period closes: Thursday, 9th February at 8am

Period 4: Season ticket holders that have attended one or two home Carabao Cup matches during the 2022/23 campaign.

Ballot opens: Thursday, 9th February at 10am

Ballot closes: Friday, 10th February at 8am

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February

Period 5: Season ticket holders that have not attended a Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign.

Ballot opens: Friday, 10th February at 10am

Ballot closes: Saturday, 11th February at 8am

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February

Period 6: Members that have attended at least one home Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign

Ballot opens: Saturday 11 February at 10am

Ballot closes: Sun 12 February at 8am

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February

Period 7: Supporters with a previous purchase history that have attended at least one home Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign

Ballot opens: Sunday 12 February at 10am

Ballot closes: Monday 13 February at 8am.

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February.

BALLOTS

Subject to ticket availability, some priority periods may need be balloted once the preceding priority period is completed. Entering a ballot does not guarantee a ticket and successful applicants will be notified by the relevant times and dates stated above.

Supporters should check ballot terms and conditions before entering. Terms can be found here.

SITTING TOGETHER

Fans who wish to sit together must have linked their online ticketing accounts at book.nufc.co.uk in advance using ‘friends and family’.

A maximum of SIX tickets can be purchased per transaction and all supporters must have the same required level of eligibility and select the same ticket price brand for the transaction to be processed. Travel Groups are not available for this match.

TICKETS FOR DISABLED SUPPORTERS

There are a number of Wheelchair and Ambulant Disabled tickets with accompanying Personal Assistant tickets available. These are sold under the same priority periods detailed above.

Disabled supporters who require additional support during their relevant eligibility period can purchase tickets online or by contacting the Box Office, during office hours, on 0344 372 1892. Tickets are subject to availability. Any queries should be emailed to [email protected]

Disabled supporters who require a personal assistant do not need their PA ID when purchasing. Please use the relevant disabled supporter number as this will allow you to book for you and your PA, subject to qualifying documentation held on our system.

There are a number of seats which have step free access that are recommended for persons with mobility difficulties which are positioned in Level 1 rows 30/31.

Please note headsets and mini induction loops need to be booked in advance. Please enquire via Newcastle United by emailing [email protected]

FURTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Please find key information below based on frequently asked questions.

We anticipate a very high volume of emails and may not be able to respond to separate email enquiries during the on-sale period.

Age restrictions – All children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult as a condition of entry to Wembley Stadium. Children under two years old are not permitted to attend.

Booking fees – There is a £1.70 per ticket booking fee for every ticket sold.

Postage – There is a £2.10 postal fee for each transaction.

Standing Area – Wembley Stadium has received approval for licensed Standing Area as of the 2022/23 season.

The Standing Area is located at the rear of the three blocks behind the goals on Level 1, at either end of the Stadium, incorporating 867 seats. Please purchase tickets in the Standing Area if you wish to stand as standing is not permitted in any other area of Wembley Stadium.

Ticket sale opening times – Tickets can be purchased online by eligible supporters during each specified priority period only.

Terms & Conditions and Ground Regulations – EFL terms and conditions, Newcastle United terms and conditions apply, and Wembley Ground Regulations all apply:

EFL terms and conditions: efl.com/ticketconditions

Newcastle United terms and conditions: nufc.co.uk/terms

Wembley ground regulations: wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/stadium-guide/rules-and-regulations

Travel – Wembley Stadium will shortly be issuing a full travel pack for Newcastle United supporters with guidance on how to travel to and from Wembley. This will be launched shortly on www.nufc.co.uk.

Coach / car parking – Parking for supporters and supporter coaches can be purchased via wembleyofficialparking.com or by calling 020 8903 6966.

Car Parking is charged at £120 per coach and £40 per car if booked in advance. Parking is subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

Blue Badge parking at Wembley Stadium is available to purchase at a discounted cost of £15 per space. This is subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on matchday.

TICKET RESELLING IS NOT PERMITTED

It is an offence under Section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 for any unauthorised person to sell tickets for this match.

Newcastle United will not take any responsibility for any financial losses due to lost, destroyed, or damaged tickets, or take responsibility for any financial losses due to tickets being stolen, lost, or delayed by the Post Office.

Tickets are STRICTLY non-transferable.

Newcastle United must provide details to the English Football League on all tickets purchased (i.e. names and addresses of supporters corresponding to the seat details on the tickets issued to the supporter). The EFL has indicated that random checks will be carried out at the stadium.

Newcastle United will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the City of London or the UK. We advise supporters to refer to and meet any changes to entry requirements on the UK Government website.

The club cannot accept any responsibility for losses incurred due to the purchase of travel and accommodation IF further sanctions are imposed.

