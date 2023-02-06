Opinion

Newcastle United missing £163m – Moneybags Saudi Arabia Newcastle v Paupers of West Ham

I found it interesting, indeed hilarious, just how Newcastle United v West Ham United was pitched this past weekend.

I know the Hammers have struggled at times this season but come on!!!

The media so keen to bill Saturday as the plucky paupers of West Ham, up against the no end to the spending Saudi Arabia Newcastle United.

It really sums up the media these days, so lazy and negligent, they fail to even scratch the surface of the truth so often.

Newcastle United have of course spent money, well what was the alternative after what the new owners and Eddie Howe inherited???

However, Newcastle were up against West Ham, a club that had finished sixth and seventh these past two seasons, then spent more money in 2022/23 than any other Premier League club, apart from Chelsea and Man Utd.

Newcastle United were on their knees and facing certain relegation when Mike Ashley took his money and ran mid-season in October 2021. With Callum Wilson picking up a bad injury five days before the January 2022 window opened, they even had to bite the bullet and pay the £25m release clause to land Chris Wood and ensure they had a Premier League striker to play the rest of the season, when Ashley and Bruce had left them without a single other PL level option up front, if / when anything happened to the injury-plagued Wilson.

Anyway, back to Saturday.

I make it Newcastle United had £163m missing. Including future potential add-ons, Isak (£63m), Bruno (£41.65m), Targett (£13m) and Gordon (£45m) all not in a position to start the game. Three totally missing and Gordon having barely had any group training with the first team after their recovery period following Tuesday’s cup run.

Of the post-takeover signings I counted up only £71m, with Pope (£10m), Trippier (£12m), Botman (£35m) and Burn (£13m) on the pitch at kick-off.

Whilst paupers West Ham had the likes of new (this season) signings Paqueta and Aguerd starring, along the likes of (according to David Moyes) soon to be Premier League record buy/sale Declan Rice.

I think with the media, pundits and rival fans, pretty much all that is said, is based on what Newcastle United MIGHT do in the future under this ownership, rather than the reality that has actually happened so far. The reality is that the likes of Chelsea and Man U (and West Ham) have spent far more this season, all of these clubs coming from a far stronger base as well.

The narrative of NUFC owners and head coach suddenly buying success and having supposed automatic expectation then of guaranteed success, rather than Eddie Howe having been the main factor in Newcastle’s improvement, wasn’t exactly supported by the identity of the front six on Saturday. All six midfielders and forwards (Wilson, ASM, Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton and Willock) have all been at the club significantly longer than Eddie Howe AND were all available to Steve Bruce, Fabian Schar as well, making it seven starters against West Ham who are very much not Saudi signings.

Newcastle United have been excellent this season and you know what the great thing is?

Under Eddie Howe the best is still yet to come, once he gets the likes of Bruno, Isak and Gordon on the pitch together AND summer 2023 signings on top of that, the money spent will really start to add its weight to the project that is already well underway at St James’ Park.

