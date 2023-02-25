Opinion

Newcastle United missed a trick with their ballot idea for Wembley – They should just have asked this question

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Jamie Smith:

What have you got planned this weekend?

Heading off Saturday morning by car with my three mates, staying in Cambridge as one of the lads’ parents live there, so they’re putting us up.

Getting up daft o’clock on Sunday to get to London, get the car parked and get the bags dropped at the hotel. I’m talking about the final live on Radio 5 at 8am (tune in fans) so gonna need to avoid being on the underground at that point, then we’re off in search of breakfast and the first pint.

The London Mags have sent out a helpful guide of their preferred boozers, so we’re going to head round there before checking out the fanzone. Tickets are telling us to be in the ground at half three but I’d probably look at that entry time anyway, soak up a bit atmosphere. From that point on it just looks after itself. The day will go in one of two different directions, both of which involve a good few beers.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

I’d put my life into a few different categories where NUFC are concerned.

When I was a kid I accepted they were rubbish, but by the time I was old enough to proper get my head round it all, Keegan had arrived and given us hope.

I became fully confident it was a matter of time for the trophy and wasn’t too worried when it passed us by in 96, 98 etc.

Even the transitional years after Sir Bobby left, felt like we just needed the right manager, or right couple of signings…and we’d be back amongst it.

Then Ashley came and hope died on Gallowgate. There was the hope he’d sell up and go throughout, but by the time of the second relegation I’d resigned myself to the fact that I’d never see Newcastle win anything, as we drifted further away while the elite at the top grew richer and stronger.

I remember enjoying us nick the Championship title against Barnsley and thinking it would be as good as it gets.

Then this happened. The takeover and a renaissance of hope. I’m too scarred by the past to confidently proclaim it’s a matter of time for a trophy but even if it doesn’t happen on Sunday, the years ahead are full of promise.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Bruno

Trippier

Botman

Joelinton

Wilson

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

It’s got to make a difference surely.

I watched the game and it was end to end and will certainly have an effect on Man Utd’s stamina. Knocks for Casemeiro and Rashford can’t have hurt either, although neither will be out for the game.

Also, it’s not just the effects of the match, it’s the fact they’ve had to focus on this match, and now have a recovery day, whereas we’ve had a full week to prepare for the final.

The fear is about how well Man U recovered from a poor first half, with match changing substitutions and a different formation up their sleeve, and the fact they are so strong at utilising long passes into their speedy forwards (which caught us out twice against Liverpool, three if you count the red card).

Form favours them, but if they start flagging in the later stages and we nick a winner, we maybe owe Barcelona a pint.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Rashford

Casemeiro

Bruno Fernandes

De Gea

Varane

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius

Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar

Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton

Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Man U have been sluggish first half in most of their recent games. I’m suggesting the above to unleash ASM, try and get ahead then make protective substitutions. I’m also assuming Willock would be a risk to start given how it seemed when he went off at Bournemouth.

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

The club missed a trick with its ballot idea, it should have just ran this poll and anyone giving the daft top four answer was excluded from a ticket – 100% the cup.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

My dad died in 2020, before any of this had happened. It sounds daft but his name was Eddie and I know he’d have loved to see a manager named Eddie taking the club to new heights.

Also, my father-in-law passed away in January, which is still obviously a very recent memory. Neither of them would have been heading to Wembley, but they’d have enjoyed this immensely.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

I think very little.

It will surely be a confidence boost to have silverware in the cabinet but either way I think they’ll just be refocused on the job in the league.

With all distractions gone, just a matter for me of getting that awful trip to the Etihad out of the way and I fancy us for a strong run in.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

I’d say 40-50%, Man U are in better form at the minute had to be favourites but the above mentioned Barcelona match can only have sent things more towards our favour. Maybe I’m just too used to past versions of NUFC to be completely confident.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

I’ve had this all year, this cup run has never been far from my mind. The hardest part was waiting to get through the semi final, but this week has also seen a distracted version of me ahead of Wembley.

I’m expecting various parties and celebrations to pop up over the weeks ahead, and the Wolves game should be a bit special, if we win. But this is unlike the FA Cup or a European run, we’ll have to get down to business again in the league.

I’ll tell you what though, the celebrations here will be light years away from the muted, widespread response you’ll get to a Man U win.

