Opinion

Newcastle United, Macclesfield Town, Liverpool and glory hunting

Saturday morning and there is a big game coming up later, as Newcastle United face Liverpool in the late kick-off.

I read recently that Liverpool statistically have the lowest proportion of supporters actually from Liverpool, than any other Premier League club has from their city / town. Including Man U!

Stats I’m not sure about, as to their validity, but suspect they are true.

Both these sets of supporters I have found in my time to have some of the most arrogant and unpleasant supporters, with their self-righteousness grating with me big style.

So, earlier in the week, at my work I have a walkie talkie in hand and it is my job to ensure students are off the premises at 3.30pm and safely on buses home.

Standing at the bus stop a young man walks toward me wearing what looks like a Chelsea tracksuit. I check the young chap, who assures me the badge is not Chelsea but Macclesfield Town (proudly his team) He follows Macclesfield because that is where his family are from and goes to home games when his dad takes him up to see his grandparents. He tells me this while standing at a bus stop in a grim part of South East London.

Good lad I think to myself, as I guide the Man U / Chelsea / Arsenal supporting youngsters to their bus and thank the driver as I suspect there will be unruly behaviour on board.

So, Saturday morning listening to Colin Murray on the radio, stating that everyone should support the team nearest to where they live. I raise my eyebrows. He excuses himself as he is from Northern Ireland and there is no “big club” to support so he is a Liverpool supporter. But why Liverpool? Could it be because as a youngster thirty plus years ago Liverpool ruled division One and Europe? Glory hunter personified in my opinion, and then spouting off on radio. I really need to stop listening to the BBC.

Which brings me to my own son who is black and white (literally).

He has two uncles here in London, Henry and Kilechi, both hardcore Arsenal. Kilechi, as it happens, growing up in the shadow of the old Highbury, so good on him and doing exactly what Colin Murray espouses.

They have tried to convince my son at an early age to follow their London team Arsenal, offering to take him along to the games. Fortunately, the lad does have some brain cells and surprisingly listened to me for once and opted to go and watch Newcastle United (obviously after me and my mates telling the lad we are the loyalist football supporters the world has ever had). This in the dark days of the Ashley era, and watching relegation to the championship.

So, after the defeat to Liverpool my son, carrying the weight of supporting Newcastle in the Ashley years, fully expects defeat at Wembley and ridicule at school from Man U / Arsenal supporting kids at school. As Pope walked off, my son looked at me and said, that’s it then!

Me, I don’t expect a win, I just hope we turn up in a final for once, something that I have been hoping for since I first went to St James’ Park in the early seventies.

The young lad proudly wearing the Macclesfield tracksuit at the bus stop, I doff my cap to him and his folks for their loyalty to their home club. Colin Murray, a sad glory hunter lacking any credibility in my eyes, needs to take a look at the Irish leagues and his home town. Take your Liverpool and do one. They are the absolute opposite of me, my son and the Macc Lad at the bus stop.

Footnote

Henry has a five year old son, my nephew Uchenna, who is being indoctrinated into following Arsenal. I plan to buy him a Toon kit as soon as, and incorporate the young lad into the London Toon Army before he can be accused of being a glory hunter as and when with no doubt the Newcastle United trophies start to arrive, maybe not this year but they are coming.

