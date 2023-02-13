News

Newcastle United heading off to East Coast USA for pre-season

Newcastle United were scheduled to be heading to the USA in summer 2022.

However, the Ohio Cup was cancelled and the Newcastle United squad instead headed for training camp in Austria, with friendlies arranged whilst they were there.

Now it appears that Eddie Howe and his players will belated fly across the pond.

David Ornstein has repeatedly had news on Newcastle United before anybody else in recent times and he has now reported, that NUFC are set to be one of a number of Premier League clubs who will play in pre-season matches over in the States this summer.

Ornstein stating that it will be East Coast USA hosting games, with stadiums in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Atlanta all understood to be under consideration to host matches.

There are set to be as many as six Premier League clubs making the trip, with the man from The Athletic naming Brighton, Chelsea and Leeds United, as well as Newcastle United, as clubs set to tale part in the friendlies.

The pre-season tournament is part of the Premier League’s drive for further global expansion and to increase interest in the USA in particular.

