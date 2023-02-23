News

Newcastle United fixtures – Another one moved

The Newcastle United fixtures took a major shift this week.

The changes for April 2023 made public, as the broadcasters selected which Premier League games to show live in the UK.

The updated Newcastle United fixtures are shown below.

However, I have taken the fixtures up to the end of the season, as there was one extra alteration that went little reported.

The very final of Newcastle United fixtures this season sees NUFC visit Stamford Bridge and that game has been moved as well, although by only 30 minutes.

Chelsea v Newcastle is now a 4.30pm (not 4pm) kick-off on Sunday 28 May, this is the case (same day and kick-off time) for all ten Premier League matches in that final round of games. This change is to avoid a clash with the League One play-off final at Wembley on that Sunday (28 May)..

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Carabao Cup final Sky Sports

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

(This Spurs match could change again, if Manchester United are involved in the Europa League the previous Thursday, or if Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-finals)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

MATCHES STILL AWAITING LIVE TV DECISIONS

Saturday 6 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (3pm)

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm)

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Still to get new date – Newcastle v Brighton

The Brighton home match was postponed due to a clash with this weekend’s Carabao Cup Final and news still awaited on a new date and time. That game was originally selected for live TV broadcast, which should still be the case when the match is eventually rescheduled.

