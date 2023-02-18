News

Newcastle United fans to hand deliver anti-sportswashing letter to Eddie Howe before Liverpool match – Report

An ‘interesting’ report today regarding the intentions of a group of Newcastle United fans.

I-News reporting that the protest group NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing are to ‘hand deliver’ a letter to Eddie Howe.

I have just seen this report now but it states (see below) that these Newcastle United fans were ‘…to meet beneath the Sir Bobby Robson statue outside St James’ Park at 10.45am on Saturday to read out extracts of the letter, shared in advance with i, before taking it to Howe’s office.’

I-News Report – Saturday 18 February 2023:

Newcastle United fans to confront Eddie Howe with letter from family of man on Saudi death row

EXCLUSIVE Newcastle’s manager will be urged to ‘speak out and save lives’ as club ownership’s sportswashing attempts come under more scrutiny

A group of Newcastle United fans will hand-deliver a letter to Eddie Howe from the brother of a man who faces torture and the threat of execution in Saudi Arabia.

Members of protest group NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing intend to meet beneath the Sir Bobby Robson statue outside St James’ Park at 10.45am on Saturday to read out extracts of the letter, shared in advance with i, before taking it to Howe’s office. They face Liverpool there later that day.

The letter encourages Howe to use his position of influence to speak up for Hassan Al-Rabea and others who face torture, unfair trials and execution. There will be a significant spotlight on Newcastle during the next week as they prepare to play Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next weekend.

NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing said in a statement: “Surely Eddie Howe now has sufficient knowledge to speak up on the crimes his employers are committing in Saudi Arabia?

“All eyes will be on Newcastle United for the Carabao Cup final. If Eddie Howe took a lead and spoke up for human rights issues in Saudi Arabia, he could make a huge difference and even save lives.”

I am a great believer in everybody’s right to protest BUT if there is to be any campaigning by any Newcastle United fans around these issues, then surely it has to targeted at those who own the club.

To go after Eddie Howe like this is just embarrassing in my opinion.

I have been happy to defend the rights of this very small handful of people involved in the NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing and their publicity stunts, even if I didn’t agree with them, but doing things like this will just ensure pretty much every single other Newcastle fan will see them as simply attention seekers. If you are genuinely a Newcastle fan, would you target Eddie Howe in this way, especially on such a crucial day for the head coach, the team and the fans.

The article itself is laughable, when claiming that these Newcastle United fans will ‘hand deliver’ a letter to Eddie Howe on this matchday.

Yes, I’m sure they just needed to go to main reception and ask for directions to the head coach’s office and knock on his door.

Stuff like this is counter-productive in my opinion and those responsible should be embarrassed at their behaviour.

