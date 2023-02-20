Opinion

Newcastle United fans launch charity initiative in memory of Christian Atsu

Just to let you know about Newcastle United fans who are raising funds in memory of Christian Atsu, helping a charity that is building a school in Ghana.

Following the tragic passing of Christian Atsu in the Turkey-Syria earthquake, Newcastle United fan group Talk of Tyneside is raising money for Arms Around The Child, a charity that Christian Atsu worked as an ambassador for – https://armsaroundthechild.enthuse.com/pf/talkof-tyneside

Over £250 has already been raised by Toon fans for the UK-based charity, which will use funds to complete the construction of a school in Ghana that Atsu started building – and to help children who he supported.

A spokesperson for Talk of Tyneside said: “Christian Atsu was a well-loved figure on Tyneside and this has been highlighted by the scale of tributes paid to him by Newcastle United Football club and its fans.

“Following his passing, we were hoping to find a way to give supporters a way to show appreciation for his service to the club, and raising money for a fantastic charity that he worked with feels like the perfect way to do so.

Ellie Milner from Arms Around The Child explains: “Christian touched the lives of so many with his charity work, we are determined to keep his legacy alive by raising funds to finish the school buildings in Senya Beraku – and support the children he loved so much.”

Christian’s experience of growing up in Ghana with very little meant he never forgot his roots or his people back home.

He said: “Whenever I go home, I am happy. You never forget the person you were before you left. I survived but I don’t forget,”.

His desire to help, care and support communities back in Ghana led him to the connection with Arms Around the Child and becoming the Global Ambassador for the charity.

If you can help, please donate to the fundraiser here: https://armsaroundthechild.enthuse.com/pf/talkof-tyneside

