Opinion

Newcastle United fans doing their bit ahead of Wembley – Showcasing the best examples

Here at The Mag, we want to feature the best examples of Newcastle United fans doing their bit ahead of Wembley.

Anything and everything positive that individuals, local businesses and organisations have been up to, that will help grow the atmosphere and positivity further, before the Carabao Cup Final.

We will bring you more of these ahead of Sunday, please send anything you personally see to [email protected] and we will feature the best of them.

Photos of local businesses or whatever, please include a brief description of what we are seeing and the location.

However, without further ado, here is the best of what we have seen so far…

In Low Fell (Gateshead), estate agent Gordon Brown with this window (Thanks to Tracy):

This outstanding effort from Preston Grange Primary School at their special ‘Black and White day’:

Next up, this is Vain hairdressers in Cullercoats (Thanks to Ben):

Another outstanding effort from Preston Grange Primary School at their special ‘Black and White day’:

Psyching the children up for the most important game in @nufc history! We hope all the families travelling down to Wembley have an amazing time! HOWAY THE LADS! #nufc 🏴🏳️⚽️🤩 pic.twitter.com/2NqOKG1Fcx — Preston Grange Primary School (@pg_primary) February 16, 2023

Another one from Low Fell, The Black Horse temporarily becoming The Black and White Horse (Thanks to Tracy):

blackhorselowfell on Instagram:

‘In celebration of Newcastle United reaching Wembley we’re going to be called the BLACK AND WHITE HORSE to show our support. Our limited edition t-shirts will be available to order and free keyrings will be up for grabs on the day of the match. Order your t-shirt at the bar or DM the page for details.’

Then not exactly a positive example…who exactly would buy a ‘Newcastle v United’ scarf??? (Spotted in North Shield by Ben):

