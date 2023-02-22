Opinion

Newcastle United fans and The six thinking hats of Doctor Edward de Bono

In education there is a massive amount of writing on educational theory. A lot of the theory is about emotion and the commonly bandied about phrase emotional intelligence.

There is the famous Maslow’s Learning Pyramid and the hierarchy of needs and of course there is De Bono’s six thinking hats – White, Red, Black, Yellow, Green and Blue.

On Saturday I think many of us as Newcastle United fans wore all six of De Bono’s hats (simultaneously probably), I know I did.

The first hat is the white hat

This is where our brain wants us to gather information.

As Nick Pope grabs that ball on Saturday and play is stopped, I’m thinking what next, what are the implications. I need information what does it mean to us? What will happen now? And I need it quickly.

Then the red hat is on my head

Emotion “oh my god “ red card! Nightmare, England’s number one keeper is out of the League Cup Final, or is he, I need information.

Then the Black hat is on

All doom and gloom and criticism.

The realisation sinks in. Red card shown and Pope walks off, suddenly realising the enormity of his actions.

The Black Hat is not all bad, it makes you positive in thought, how can we fix things? In Eddie we trust and he re-jigs the team and I think not all is lost. Dubravka is on, and a once goalkeeping hero at St James is between the posts. A Goalkeeper who I rate highly and one which I saw from the Leazes end on his debut against Man U and immediately thought he’s quality.

But suddenly we flip back to wearing the white hat as the information filters through and we realise that Dubravka is cup tied and we are back to the doom and gloom of the black hat.

Suddenly we are wearing De Bono’s yellow hat

Optimism and logic, and our team starts playing like the Eddie Howe team we know and love.

The Liverpool team can’t match the ten man United. Eddie’s substitution and the team are fighting back bossing the game with ten men, United and Big Dan Burn hitting the bar and controlling play and giving us all hope. Alan Saint-Maximan is back in form and Liverpool rely on their keeper to keep them in the game.

We are now wearing De Bono’s green hat

That of creativity and positive thought.

The green hat is about being out there, taking risks and being positive and we see that in ASM’s shot tipped onto the bar.

As time slips away and Liverpool do not use their man advantage but rely on their keeper and eke out a win and three points…

It seems time for De Bono’s blue hat to be worn

The Blue hat is reflection, what have we learnt?

What can we take forward?

How can we improve things?

That was a good performance by our lads in defeat and Liverpool once again had the luck getting three points, which in my opinion they did not deserve.

In educational theory there is something that people term, the learning pit. This is where people have difficulty understanding and comprehending and so have great difficulty moving on, and are stuck in the pit. To get out they must recognise they are in the pit.

My son turned to me and said “so that’s it” when Pope got sent off, thinking we would not win the cup final without him. At that moment he was wearing De Bono’s black hat and was deep in the pit.

On Sunday we will be wearing De Bono’s green hats, we will not be in the pit and hopefully our team will be on the way to raising that trophy.

