Opinion

Newcastle United facing a brutal April

For Newcastle United, the rest of the season is now laid out.

This Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

Then absolutely total focus on the Premier League run-in.

I have been reading some of the media on the south coast earlier today and they are suggesting the outstanding Brighton match, which ended up postponed due to this cup final, could be set to be played in the midweek of week starting Monday 10 April, or the one beginning Monday 17 April.

If that ends up happening, then April would end up even more brutal for Newcastle United, with eight Premier League games in just a four week period (2 April – 30 April) as opposed to ‘only’ the seven PL matches that month, as things stand.

This has been a Premier League season like no other, thanks to the World Cup bang in the middle of it.

Well, after eight Premier League matches in 88 days (4 January – 1 April inclusive), Newcastle United facing potentially eight PL games in only 29 days after April Fools day.

Then as things stand there would be only four PL matches in the remaining 28 days (1-28 May) of this Premier League season.

Forgetting about the cup final for a moment.

We have to hope Newcastle United can avoid defeat at Man City and then pick up six points against Wolves and Forest, then come back after the international break with hopefully a full available squad of our best NUFC players, ready to attack this tough and busy April schedule, hopefully kicking off with a win over Man Utd.

All to play for.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed in the Premier League up to end of April 2023 then the other outstanding games:

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

(This Spurs match could change again, if Manchester United are involved in the Europa League the previous Thursday, or if Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-finals)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

MATCHES STILL AWAITING LIVE TV DECISIONS

Saturday 6 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (3pm)

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm)

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Still to get new date – Newcastle v Brighton

The Brighton home match was postponed due to a clash with this weekend’s Carabao Cup Final and news still awaited on a new date and time. That game was originally selected for live TV broadcast, which should still be the case when the match is eventually rescheduled.

