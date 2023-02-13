News

Newcastle United critics gutted – As made public what colours NUFC will wear at Wembley

Only 13 days now until Newcastle United walk out at Wembley.

The Carabao Cup Final set for a 4.30pm kick-off against Manchester United.

Now it has been revealed what colours the Newcastle United players will wear on the day.

An ‘exclusive’ from The Times reports that United will wear their famous black and white striped shirts, with black shorts.

The Newcastle United critics gutted that the ‘Saudi’ white with green change strip won’t be used.

The fact that the white and green kit was worn (see above) at Old Trafford earlier this season had raised doubts as to would be worn for this first NUFC final in 24 years.

The Times also say that once the Premier League match against Liverpool is out of the way next weekend, ‘Newcastle will keep their working week as normal as possible under head coach Howe. They will prepare in the north east at their Benton training ground before heading to London on the weekend of the final.’

Thousands of Newcastle United fans are still waiting to hear whether they have been allocated a ticket or not for the final.

After three days where groups of Newcastle fans who met certain criteria could select their seats last week, from Thursday onwards there have been a series of ballots for other groups of season ticket holders, members, as well as those without memberships who meet previous ticket buying criteria.

The club have stated that all these fans who have entered into the various ballots will hear if they have been allocated a ticket by 5pm on Tuesday (14 February) at the latest.

