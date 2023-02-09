Opinion

Newcastle United close calls – The 13 times when NUFC could / should have won a trophy these last 30 years

With the excitement of our first Newcastle United cup final in 24 years, the clamour for tickets and the fact we have arguably our best squad in 20 years, we have perhaps ironically forgotten there is a still a cup final to play at the end of the month against Manchester United.

I’ll be the first one to say it…but we might get battered!

Although one of the beauties of supporting Newcastle United right now, is that we go into every game now with the mindset of thinking we will win, or at least for the most part, expectation of competing.

What a far cry that is from the past 15 years.

Newcastle haven’t won anything in my lifetime (or my Dad’s for that matter!) and it got me thinking… how?

Now your initial response might be, ‘well, because we are s…!’ but when you break it down and look season by season it’s more of a miracle (or more accurately, whatever is the direct opposite of a miracle) that we haven’t won something in the past 30 years, rather than if we did!

That ‘something’ is mainly in reference to a cup of course, yet, we could or should have won the Premier League (maybe more than once!) in that time too.

I have documented below the Newcastle United close calls.

Can you believe there are 13 of them!? Thirteen close calls and we didn’t manage to win one of them!

Obviously, all of these things are up for debate and people will see them differently based on their experiences or perception of how they think it unfolded. My list for example doesn’t include coming third in the league in our first season back in the Premier League in 1993/94, coming third again in 2002 some 16 points behind Arsenal, or even fourth the following season. We finished 14 points behind Man United that year, but don’t forget we were top of the league at Christmas!

I think as well, this list comes up with the obvious caveat that Newcastle was consistently in the top four teams in the country for most of the 1990s and early 00s. You could even say were in the top 20 teams in Europe during that same period too. So yes, we could have looked at pretty much any tournament, especially domestically, and thought we had a fair chance of winning it, irrespective of the competition.

A few that didn’t make my list, mainly due to being beaten in earlier rounds by teams either clearly stronger or just as good as us:

Liverpool knocked us out the ’98 League Cup in the Quarter-Final, only to be knocked out by Boro in the semi-final. We’d even beaten Liverpool earlier in the season.

League Cup Quarter-Final again, in ’02 when we were beaten by Chelsea. The final that year ended up being Blackburn vs Tottenham.

In that same season, we went out to Arsenal in the FA Cup via a replay. Should / could we have beaten them at SJP? We were close. They went on to play Boro in the semi-final.

It goes without saying too, that I am not counting the Charity Shield!

Europe is a funny one because there are just so many quality teams, and group stages, making things impossible to predict. Most European seasons haven’t been included. There has been no shame in going out of the UEFA Cup to the likes of Bilbao, a Monaco team filled with Henry, Trezeguet, Barthez et al, Roma’s Francesco Totti, Cafu, Montella and more recently Benfica.

The ’07 UEFA Cup run still boils the p… of a few people. We probably shouldn’t have gone out to AZ Alkmaar (I can’t remember if it was Dyer not passing to Martins, or vice versa, in that game) but I wouldn’t describe the tournament as a close call. How great would a final at Hampden Park have been though?

I don’t live in Walter Mitty land enough to think we could ever have come close to winning the European Cup during those seasons, but the fact we beat a Barcelona side featuring Figo, Rivaldo and Luis Enrique in ’97, suggests we could have gone further than we did.

We even beat Dynamo Kiev that year too. They got to the Quarter-Final with a team that included Shevchenko, Rebrov and a few other recognisable names.

Under Sir Bobby, we beat the eventual finalists Juventus (ft. Del Piero, Nedved, Davids, Thuram, Buffon), the previous season’s finalists Leverkusen home and away, plus we should have beaten Inter Milan in the San Siro. What could have been?

Anyway, for every Barcelona and Juventus, there are two Partizan Belgrades, so let’s get on with it…

1994/95 FA Cup

A second half Dave Watson goal knocked us out in the QF at Goodison. Everton eased past Spurs in the semi-final and would go on to win the cup that year beating Man U in the final.

1995/96 Premier League

I don’t need to go into this one really do I?

At the top 12 points clear with 15 games to go. If it wasn’t for a dreadful run of away defeats, we would have won the league convincingly.

1995/96 League Cup

A QF defeat away to Arsenal might seem self-explanatory but this wasn’t the same Arsenal side that would become a powerhouse only a few years later. They would go out to Aston Villa in the semi-final, who would beat Leeds in the final at Wembley.

1996/97 Premier League

I have included every tournament in the 96/97 season.

I think a lot of people forget this season for a whole load of reasons. Mainly because of the reputation the previous season carries, but also the fact that Dalglish came in as manager, and his reign was a huge failure.

This was a team that spent most of the first part of the season top of the league, battered Man U 5-0, had broken the world record in the summer to sign one of the best players in the world, and were probably the most exciting football team in the world at that point. So many points were dropped and yet we only finished seven points behind Man U, who won the league with a measly 75 points.

1996/97 FA Cup

Knocked out at home to Nottingham Forest who finished rock bottom of the league that season (and were beaten by Chesterfield in the next round… who then played Wrexham and Boro).

Crazy really when you think about it.

1996/97 League Cup

Knocked out by a Boro side that would go all the way to the final against Leicester (they also played Stockport in the semi-final!).

When you also consider these were days without huge squads, where the big teams didn’t play their reserves, it is even more disappointing really.

1996/97 UEFA Cup

One of three UEFA Cup campaigns I have included. I admit this one is the more dubious but when you look at the squad we had, we really could have won it, or at least made the final.

Not to underestimate the Monaco side we came up against, who won the French league that year and was filled with players that would go on to win the World Cup with France the following season.

Schalke would go on to win it after we were knocked out in the QF.

1997/98 FA Cup

Beaten in the final 2-0 by Arsenal. What if Shearer’s shot had gone in off the post? Who knows – but oh so close.

1998/99 FA Cup

Beaten in the final again, this time by treble winners Man U. We were shocking on the day and beaten by a team that was far superior to us. We had given them two good games earlier in the season though.

1999/00 FA Cup

I think this is the best one of the lot. The one we absolutely should have won. If only for Gustavo Poyet. Not to say we would have bypassed Villa easily in the final but you would have thought it would be third time lucky.

To go out in the semis, under Sir Bobby, the way we did, was devastating.

2003/04 UEFA Cup

I think one of my abiding childhood memories was that home leg against Marseille. First of all, what an atmosphere. I’ll never forget the sound of Drogba’s volley smashing off the Gallowgate post.

Unlike the winners Valencia, who had a formidable team, we were one game away from a European final and it was only one man who stopped us. Didier Drogba.

Coincidentally, two players who featured in the Monaco team which knocked us out (Barthez and Christanval) also played that night!

2004/05 UEFA Cup

This one gives the semi-final vs Chelsea a close run for the no.1 spot in my opinion. Just how did we throw a two goal (plus an away goal) lead away in 20 minutes against Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-final?

CSKA Moscow would beat Lisbon in the final. Alan Shearer finished top scorer.

It’s an understatement how bad of a job Graeme Souness did at Newcastle.

2004/05 FA Cup

Beaten by the better team in Cardiff. A side with Van Nistelrooy, Rooney, Ronaldo, Scholes, Giggs etc.

Arsenal beat Man U in the final, which maybe suggests it wasn’t that much of a close call compared to other semis, but nevertheless.

Under a different manager, you never know… but I do know Boumsong, Babayaro and Amdy Faye wouldn’t have been playing that day.

So, there we have it. What do you think? You would have thought, we would / should have won at least one of those.

Plus, worth remembering that any one of those could have propelled us onto greater things. A league title would have led to European Football and maybe we would have attracted some world stars? A Zidane, Ronaldo?

A cup competition would have seen us play in Europe in seasons we didn’t… or a UEFA Cup would have again led to more money, and arguably better players (or managers) coming in the door!

Worth remembering too though that in this exact time period, we have been knocked out of cup competitions by the likes of Luton, Wimbledon, Boro, Troyes, Wolves, Wigan, AZ Alkmaar, Peterborough, Stevenage, Cardiff City, Oxford United, Brentford, Cambridge, Burnley, Watford twice, Brighton twice, Sheffield Wednesday twice, Hull twice, Blackburn twice, Partizan Belgrade twice, West Brom twice, Forest three times, Birmingham three times.

Oh…and we’ve been relegated twice!

You win some, you lose some. Although in the case of Newcastle, you almost always lose.

It hasn’t really been mentioned yet but if we were to win the League Cup, we would be in the Conference League, and you’d already say at this stage, we’d be one of the favourites / strongest teams on paper in that competition.

I really hope we can beat Man U. I really really do. It would be massive.

We’re due one.

HWTL

