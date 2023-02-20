Opinion

Newcastle United chances in Premier League top four race…Bookies react to Liverpool defeat and other PL results

Some very interesting updated odds now for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

Recent NUFC form and Premier League results generally this weekend, helping to give distinct pointers.

When it comes to where Newcastle United will end up in the Premier League at the end of the season.

This is how the updated current Premier League table on Monday (20 February 2023) looks:

Results at the weekend saw Newcastle lose to Liverpool.

Whilst other results concerning those in the top half saw Arsenal come back and win at Villa, Man City lead but only draw at Forest thanks to a Chris Wood goal.

Better news saw Brentford only draw at home to Palace, Chelsea lost at home to bottom club Southampton, whilst Brighton lost at home to Fulham.

Sunday not so great, Man Utd comfortably beating Leicester after struggling early, Spurs also taking time to beat West Ham and managing it thanks to two second-half goals.

Interesting to see how the bookies have reacted to this ongoing Newcastle United form in the Premier League, as well as taking into consideration results for other clubs this weekend.

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

10/11 Man City

11/10 Arsenal

12/1 Man U

250/1 Newcastle United

500/1 Liverpool

750/1 Tottenham

1,500/1 Brighton

2,000/1 Chelsea

Despite Arsenal winning and Man City throwing two points away, Pep Guardiola’s men still marginal favourites.

Finish top four:

1/100 Man City

1/66 Arsenal

1/10 Man U

6/4 Newcastle United

6/4 Liverpool

7/4 Tottenham

14/1 Brighton

50/1 Chelsea

80/1 Fulham

150/1 Brentford

This is of course the big one for Newcastle United fans and now very clearly seen by the bookies as a three way battle for fourth, with Tottenham and Liverpool.

Chelsea looking incapable of putting any kind of run together, whilst a huge setback for Brighton who had momentum.

As for finishing in the top half dozen…

Finish top six:

No odds offered Man City

No odds offered Arsenal

1/66 Man U

1/4 Newcastle United

1/4 Liverpool

1/3 Tottenham

6/4 Brighton

4/1 Chelsea

10/1 Fulham

16/1 Brentford

As for Carabao Cup glory and lifting the trophy (whether it is won in 90 minutes, in extra time, or on penalties):

4/6 Man U (8/11 before this past weekend)

7/5 Newcastle United (6/5 before this past weekend)

This weekend’s results seeing small moves in terms of Man Utd seen as slightly bigger favourites to win the cup and Newcastle less likely. However, these odds are still not a huge difference between the two clubs, just reflecting recent results for the pair.

