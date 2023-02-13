News

Newcastle United chances in Premier League and Cup final…Bookies react to recent NUFC form

Some very interesting updated odds now for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

Recent NUFC form and Premier League results generally this weekend, helping to give distinct pointers.

Both when it comes to where Newcastle United will end up in the Premier League at the end of the season, as well as the Carabao Cup Final in 13 days time.

This is how the updated current Premier League table on Monday (13 February 2023) looks:

Since returning to action after the Qatar World Cup, in eleven Premier League and Carabao Cup matches where Eddie Howe has played his first / strongest team (At Sheff Wed in the FA Cup eight changes were made), Newcastle United have won six and drawn five of those 11 matches.

However, when it comes to the last half dozen Premier League games, frustration for some that Newcastle have drawn five of their last six PL mataches.

Interesting to see how the bookies have reacted to this ongoing Newcastle United form, in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as taking into consideration results for other clubs.

Listed below are the updated general Premier League /Carabao Cup odds available from the various bookies for this 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

11/10 Arsenal

11/10 Man City

16/1 Man U

150/1 Newcastle United

750/1 Tottenham

1,000/1 Brighton, Liverpool

2,000/1 Chelsea

Man U winning the match late on at Elland Road on Sunday, whilst Newcastle United failed to find a winner at Bournemouth, seeing the Mancs go five points clear of Newcastle (though NUFC do have a game in hand) and clear favourites behind the top two.

Finish top four:

1/66 Man City

1/66 Arsenal

1/7 Man U

5/6 Newcastle United

2/1 Tottenham

5/1 Liverpool

15/2 Brighton

14/1 Chelsea

80/1 Brentford

As for finishing in the top half dozen…

Finish top six:

No odds offered Man City

No odds offered Arsenal

1/40 Man U

1/7 Newcastle United

1/3 Tottenham

5/6 Liverpool

10/11 Brighton

7/4 Chelsea

14/1 Brentford

20/1 Fulham

As for Carabao Cup glory and lifting the trophy (whether it is won in 90 minutes, in extra time, or on penalties):

8/11 Man U

6/5 Newcastle United

I think fair to say that if you had asked ANY Newcastle United fan before the season kicked off, if after six months of the season they would have accepted a position of the bookies making NUFC of 5/6 to finish top four in the Premier League AND 6/5 to lift the Carabao Cup…nobody would have turned this current position down.

