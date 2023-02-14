Opinion

Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final Tickets – The Haves and The Have nots

The Carabao Cup Final tickets have been allocated.

Tuesday 14 February was the final deadline by which time all Newcastle United fans would be notified if they had been successful in getting a ticket.

The Haves and the Have nots.

I did an article nine days ago which was published on The Mag, trying to explain where the club had got things badly wrong when it came to their ‘plan’ on dealing with Carabao Cup Final tickets.

I read many of the comments reacting to my article with a mixture of amusement, disbelief and anger.

A lot of the comments making no sense because clearly the person making the comment hadn’t even read the article.

The negative comments pretty much all along the lines of ‘Well there was always going to be some fans disappointed who won’t get tickets, so the club could never please all of the fans etc etc…’

I think though that as time has gone on, more and more Newcastle fans have realised / experienced where the club had got it badly wrong,

It was 24 and 25 years ago when Newcastle United last had to worry about allocating cup final tickets to fans.

It was even worse back then because the FA Cup final sees each club get only around 25,000 tickets, as opposed to 33,000 for a League (Carabao) Cup final.

Back in both 1998 and 1999, all Newcastle United season ticket holders who wanted to go to a cup final, had to apply by a certain deadline. Fans had to apply together if they wanted to sit together (which would happen if all ended up qualifying for tickets) and also indicate what price tickets they would ideally like. All season ticket holders back then had a pad of away ticket applications that you used for away games / special matches, so this is what you used for the cup finals. Sending in the form(s) with your credit / debit card details or a cheque made out to the club with the amount left blank, which they would fill in depending on how many tickets were allocated and at what price.

Using that system (which pretty much every club does, in terms of finding out first which of your season ticket holders would like a ticket), NUFC then used their criteria (number of loyalty points was the basic criteria back then, before moving on to number of years had a season ticket etc) to arrange in order who was ‘most deserving’ of a ticket, from first to last.

If there were enough tickets for all season ticket holders, they all got one. If there weren’t enough tickets for everybody, then those who fell below whatever line the club decides, don’t get one. Fans who had applied together and who qualified, got their seats together, whilst the club matched as best they could the preferences on seat prices.

If NUFC had more tickets than season ticket holders wanting to go, they would then have put the tickets left on sale to those without season tickets. Back in 1998 and 1999 that was never going to happen, as not enough tickets available to satisfy all the season ticket holders who wanted to go.

Instead of doing their daft step by step, group by group of fans, applying for Carabao Cup Final tickets, I simply don’t understand why Newcastle United didn’t just repeat what was done in 1998 and 1999, but using the additional benefits of modern technology.

Instead of emailing different groups of fans one (group) by one (group), just email all season ticket holders at the same time and give them all the same deadline, say three days to do so. The club already have on their database exact details of every season ticket holder, what games they have been to and what loyalty points etc, so all they would have needed season ticket holders to tell them, was that they wanted a ticket, what price they would like, plus who they wanted to sit with.

Once the deadline had passed, the club just needing to press the button and the computer sorting out all the season ticket holders in order, according to whatever criteria the club had decided.

Doing things this way, I think all season tickets holders applying for a ticket would have got one.

With a certain number left over to be distributed in some way amongst members.

If doing it this way, everything could have been sorted in a few days, fans getting confirmed whether they had a cup final ticket, able to sort travel and accommodation and so on. Whilst anybody who didn’t get a ticket would also now very quickly and just move on.

Instead, this tortuous step by step, group by group approach by the club, has just made the process go on far too long and at the same time managed to annoy the maximum number of people possible.

Countless season ticket holders finding themselves in different priority groups and left with impossible dilemmas, make sure of their own tickets due to having been in one of the three top priority groups, or gamble and enter a ballot with those in a lower priority group they wanted / needed to apply / sit with, risking none of them getting a ticket.

As for the tickets held back for members and purchase history supporters, surely it was such a small number of tickets (the club didn’t reveal how many) that it ended up a negative, as it gave false hope for so many fans who were almost guaranteed to be left gutted / ticketless anyway. It most definitely is the hope that kills you.

