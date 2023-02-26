Opinion

Newcastle United and this Carabao Cup Final….

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Wor Lass:

What have you got planned this weekend?

On Sunday I plan to break my “regime” for the day. Mrs Lass and I are currently on a strict non-alcohol diet in preparation for a family wedding on the French territory of Réunion and “mooby” photos are definitely not wanted! I’ll be watching the game at home with a couple of neighbours who are slowly being educated to the fact that the Premier League exists outside of North London and Manchester. They are in the minority of locals who realise that football can be played with a round ball. Good local ipa (La Ghoul) and some quality red wine will be flowing and there’ll be a tot of Leyrat XO, my favourite Cognac, when Trips lifts the cup!

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

As a young lad, I wasn’t too interested in football but followed my dad’s team, “the Gers”, In a half hearted way. I didn’t really start playing much until I left school and went to college but then I played regularly. I remember watching the Fairs Cup final at home on our black and white tv, though, and – at the age of 18 – belatedly came into the fold. I’ve never been a regular match-goer due to either playing, working or living away. I’ve watched the lads more at away venues like Burnley, Blackburn and even Grimsby than I have at SJP. Just getting to this final is a massive achievement as far as I’m concerned but winning it would mean the world to me. Going into my 70’s with Ashley and Bruce at the helm, I didn’t think there was any chance of seeing us win anything in my lifetime. Thank you Amanda, PIF and NGE!

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the team sheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

My first 5 picks would have been Pope, Trips, Bruno, Botman and Wilson. That’s no disrespect to anyone else – especially Joey, Schar and Miggy but they’re my top 5 performers of the season. All of the first team squad have been amazing.

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

I think Manure having to play against Barca would have been more of a boost to us if they’d lost but coming back from a poor first half to deservedly win the game will have boosted their confidence and camaraderie. Casemiro took an nasty knock to the ankle and Rashford seemed to strain something towards the end so they may possibly be a little below par but then we have our walking wounded as well. I do think that we will be slightly fresher than them but it’s going to be a tough game.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Their 5 key players, who I would love to see missing on Sunday, are – in my opinion – Rashford, Fernandez, Varane, Casemiro and Anthony. Mainly those first two. Obviously, Rashford’s goals have been so important to them but the man who is creating danger from nowhere at the moment is Fernandez. He embodies most things that I loathe about modern midfielders (diver, whinger, ref abuser, coward and all round cheat) but what vision and touch he has! Some of his first time balls in the last few weeks have been absolutely world class. He needs taking care of big time.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

My starting 11 on Sunday would be Karius (I just don’t think Gillespie has the credentials for this), Trips, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joey, Willock, Miggy, Wilson. I reckon that’s Eddie’s first 11. However, I suspect Willock may not be fully fit in which case I’d start ASM.

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

I would definitely favour a win on Sunday over a top 4 place. Ron’s piece the other day brought home the fact that there must be many fans desperately hoping to see us win a trophy before they shuffle off this mortal coil. I feel we won’t secure a top four spot anyway and also that we’re not at Champions’ League standard. A cup win will guarantee us European action next season and that would be good enough for me at the moment.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

I didn’t know the lads at all but I’ll be thinking of Liam and John and all the other poor souls who perished with them on MH17 if Trips goes up to lift the cup on Sunday. I’ll also be thinking of Ron from Hull who I mentioned earlier. And I’ll be wondering if Matt and his son are singing his song: When Trip, goes up, to lift the League Cup, we’ll be there, we’ll be there

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

I don’t think whether we win or lose is the issue regarding the impact this game could have on the remainder of the season but rather how well we account for ourselves. A thumping victory or glorious failure would both serve to fire up the lads (and the fans) equally well. A jammy win would be fine but a possing could be a disaster. As long as the lads do themselves justice that’s all we can ask for.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

I honestly think that, despite Man Utd being the bookies’ favourite, we have a genuine 50/50 chance of bringing the trophy home. It’s a cup final, a one-off, and anything can happen. I’m looking forward to a great game and waking up on Monday morning with a stonking hangover.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

If we do win, it’ll be a bit surreal for me because I won’t have anyone who really cares to get legless with, brag about it to or rub it in. Mrs Lass isn’t too bothered about football which is understandable as she does hail from Burnley. The Mackem neighbours are back in Blighty at the minute so I won’t be dropping round there for a crowing session but I suppose I can troll them a bit on their answerphone and Facebook account. I suppose I could make a black and white striped flag and drive around the village with it flying out of the car window but I’ll mainly be on my phone to my son and my old mates in the toon – and just trying to take it in!

