Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for second half of season – Official announcement

The Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for the rest of the season has been named.

An official announcement (see below) from the Premier League revealing the news on Thursday (2 February 2023) night.

With the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood and Karl Darlow moving out, it has given a lot of extra room for flexibility / inclusion.

Especially when new signings Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon are still classed as Under 21 players. This means they are additional to the senior Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad.

So in this new 25 man NUFC senior squad, we now have four goalkeepers, with room for Mark Gillespie to come in alongside Martin Dubravka, Nick Pope and Loris Karius.

Whilst also included is Emil Krafth, even though he is unlikely to be available this season.

(***One interesting aside is that after selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United, Everton chased a number of targets and found player after player unwilling to join them. For the second half of the season they have only been able to name 22 senior players for their relegation fight.)

Premier League official announcement – 2 February 2023:

Newcastle United

25 Squad players (*Home grown)

Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel

Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio

Botman, Sven Adriaan

Burn, Daniel Johnson*

Dubravka, Martin

Dummett, Paul*

Fraser, Ryan

Gillespie, Mark Joseph*

Guimaraes Rodriguez Moura, Bruno

Isak, Alexander

Karius, Loris Sven

Kraft, Emil Henry Kristoffer

Lascelles, Jamaal*

Lewis, Jamal*

Longstaff, Sean David*

Manquillo Gaitan, Javier

Murphy, Jacob Kai*

Pope, Nicholas David*

Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*

Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee

Schar, Fabian Lukas

Targett, Matthew Robert*

Trippier, Kieran John*

Willock, Joseph George*

Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*

U21 players (Contract and Scholars)

Anderson, Elliot Junior

Ashby, Harrison Charles

Bailey, Scott Patrick

Barclay, Harry

Beresford, Beau Bewley

Bessent, Steven Andrew

Bondswell, Matthew Joshua

Brookwell, Niall

Brown, William George

Carlyon, Nathan Matthew

Charlton, Dylan Harry

Cooper, Lucas James

Crossley, Kyle

De Bolle, Lucas

Diallo, Amadou

Donaldson, Josh Kevin

Emerson, Johnny William

Ferguson, Cameron Duncan

Gordon, Anthony Michael

Hackett-Valton, Jordan Jovan Aaron

Huntley, James Alan

Janusz, Adrian Dariusz

Kuol, Garang

Mavididi, Shaun Antonio

McArthur, Charlie Walter

McNally, Callum Jamie

Miley, Jamie

Miley, Lewis

Milmore, Carter Jay

Murphy, Alex

Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile

Nkunku, Nathan

Oliver, Joe Alexander

Page, Eden

Palmer, Darren Joseph Zabid

Parkinson, Ben

Powell, Harry Llewelyn

Powell, Rory Dalgleish

Ross, Taylor Anthony

Savage, Remi Eugene

Scott, Joshua

Smith, Jude Peter

Stanton, Ellis Christopher

Stephenson, Dylan Jay

Stewart, Joshua Thomas

Thompson, Ciaran James

Thompson, Max Anthony

Turner-Cooke, Jay

Westendorf, Isaac

White, Joe Peter

Wiggett, Charlie John

