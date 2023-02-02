Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for second half of season – Official announcement
The Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for the rest of the season has been named.
An official announcement (see below) from the Premier League revealing the news on Thursday (2 February 2023) night.
With the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood and Karl Darlow moving out, it has given a lot of extra room for flexibility / inclusion.
Especially when new signings Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon are still classed as Under 21 players. This means they are additional to the senior Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad.
So in this new 25 man NUFC senior squad, we now have four goalkeepers, with room for Mark Gillespie to come in alongside Martin Dubravka, Nick Pope and Loris Karius.
Whilst also included is Emil Krafth, even though he is unlikely to be available this season.
(***One interesting aside is that after selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United, Everton chased a number of targets and found player after player unwilling to join them. For the second half of the season they have only been able to name 22 senior players for their relegation fight.)
Premier League official announcement – 2 February 2023:
Newcastle United
25 Squad players (*Home grown)
Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel
Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio
Botman, Sven Adriaan
Burn, Daniel Johnson*
Dubravka, Martin
Dummett, Paul*
Fraser, Ryan
Gillespie, Mark Joseph*
Guimaraes Rodriguez Moura, Bruno
Isak, Alexander
Karius, Loris Sven
Kraft, Emil Henry Kristoffer
Lascelles, Jamaal*
Lewis, Jamal*
Longstaff, Sean David*
Manquillo Gaitan, Javier
Murphy, Jacob Kai*
Pope, Nicholas David*
Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*
Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee
Schar, Fabian Lukas
Targett, Matthew Robert*
Trippier, Kieran John*
Willock, Joseph George*
Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*
U21 players (Contract and Scholars)
Anderson, Elliot Junior
Ashby, Harrison Charles
Bailey, Scott Patrick
Barclay, Harry
Beresford, Beau Bewley
Bessent, Steven Andrew
Bondswell, Matthew Joshua
Brookwell, Niall
Brown, William George
Carlyon, Nathan Matthew
Charlton, Dylan Harry
Cooper, Lucas James
Crossley, Kyle
De Bolle, Lucas
Diallo, Amadou
Donaldson, Josh Kevin
Emerson, Johnny William
Ferguson, Cameron Duncan
Gordon, Anthony Michael
Hackett-Valton, Jordan Jovan Aaron
Huntley, James Alan
Janusz, Adrian Dariusz
Kuol, Garang
Mavididi, Shaun Antonio
McArthur, Charlie Walter
McNally, Callum Jamie
Miley, Jamie
Miley, Lewis
Milmore, Carter Jay
Murphy, Alex
Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile
Nkunku, Nathan
Oliver, Joe Alexander
Page, Eden
Palmer, Darren Joseph Zabid
Parkinson, Ben
Powell, Harry Llewelyn
Powell, Rory Dalgleish
Ross, Taylor Anthony
Savage, Remi Eugene
Scott, Joshua
Smith, Jude Peter
Stanton, Ellis Christopher
Stephenson, Dylan Jay
Stewart, Joshua Thomas
Thompson, Ciaran James
Thompson, Max Anthony
Turner-Cooke, Jay
Westendorf, Isaac
White, Joe Peter
Wiggett, Charlie John
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]