Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – The next morning NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle United started brightly and if Allan Saint-Maximin had scored, instead of David De Gea making a big (match winning?) save, who knows?

Man U going swiftly down the other end and winning a cheap free-kick that Casemiro headed in, then a killer second goal only six minutes later that was the real hammer blow. Newcastle United were impressive as they attempted to bounce back but it wasn’t to be, great commitment and approach play but couldn’t quite convert that pressure into goals.

Billy Miller:

“Naturally it’s disappointing as we once again become a footnote in history.

“Let’s have some perspective though.

“Nobody expected finals and Champions League this year.

“If we finish 6th with a cup runners up medal I’ll be satisfied.

“Played well on the day but the second goal killed us and we couldn’t break down a stubborn defence.

“The battle of the Brazilians was always going to be key and Casemiro won it unfortunately.

Nat Seaton:

“I said I was going to soak it all in up to kick off as after that you never know and that’s exactly what I tried to do.

“Atmosphere in London on Saturday and Sunday was memorable and I’m so proud to have experienced it.

“As for the football, we turned up this time…but it that just wasn’t enough.

“It had a feeling of having seen this all before but thankfully we competed even after going two down.

“We had chances but nothing to make me feel ‘if only’ to be honest.

“We may have had more possession but I felt we had no cutting edge.

“It’s not that we played badly, we certainly were much better than last week against Liverpool, what a difference Bruno makes and it was a shame that he once again picked up an injury.

“Here’s hoping he will be available for Saturday and here’s hoping the lads can pick themselves up and stay competitive in the next few games and let sees where that takes us on just the start of our adventure with our ‘new’ Newcastle United.

“Thank you for this weekend, here’s hoping there’ll be more to come.

“#HTL.”

Tony Mallabar:

“I’m not going to sugar coat this, as it’s a very very disappointing result.

“I said pre-match that I was very positive of a result and of actually lifting silverware, in truth, the scoreline somewhat flattered us.

“With Man Utd well worth their 2-0 victory.

“I said after the Luckypool game we should do everything we could to accommodate Maxi, but after yesterday I have come to realise he’s just not a good fit into a NGE style team.

Something isn’t right with wor Callum either, I’ve heard a rumour that since coming back from the World Cup he’s hardly trained due to a mysterious bug he picked up owa there.

“Isak looks a yard off the pace and NGE decision to bring on Ritchie and Elliot with five mins to go saw us hoy in the towel.

“Well done to Wor Flags for a brilliant display and to the volunteers at Trafalgar Square on Saturday night.”

GToon:

“My initial reaction was just sadness really.

“Nothing seems to happen for us at Wembley.

“But as Ali said “there’s nothing wrong with getting knocked down as long as you get right back up”.

“Citeh next and we can still win the league.

“Now is the time the players are going to need to show what they are made of.

“And unlike our previous cup final defeats, this is just the start of our journey and one day we will be sweeping aside teams like manyoo and their mates.

“HTL.”

Jamie Smith:

“I think everything that happens us to be viewed through the lens of how far we’ve come in a short time. But this was rubbish.

“The build up was amazing around London, up Wembley way and in the stadium itself, it felt like a special day for us.

“Instead it turned into just another day for Man Utd, another scar against the team who did us so much damage in the past.

“The annoyance for me is the inability to deliver a shooting opportunity and the rank ineffectiveness from set plays.

“The absolute lack of creativity in the final third was reminiscent of the bad memories of Dalglish coming here to play for a draw in 1998.

“It’s been said we’re ahead of schedule in the revamp of the club and of course we are, but when you’re making your way out of the ground to another round of abuse from plastic Mancs, it all feels a bit raw.

“Hopefully the addition of a couple of key people can help this squad kick on and there’ll be another day.”

David Punton:

“It wasn’t meant to be. Oh, what a shame.

“Once again beaten by Manchester Utd in a final, albeit with a gap of 24 years since the last one in May 1999.

“Here, in 2023, we could crow about the ref not giving us much, and a few decisions involved on the goals, but let’s face it, we just didn’t seem to have quite enough to win.

“The cup run comes to an end at the final hurdle, against a side in red hot form.

“I always felt we needed a bit of luck. The game to go our way. Them to be a bit leggy. It just didn’t happen for us. The pressure is on in finals, and it’s about performing under pressure. We did ok – but once again we weren’t clinical.

“And so, the game was decided by those two first half goals for the team in red.

“I recall just after the world cup break referencing that we seemed to have mislaid our shooting boots. At the time it felt like a blip, and it would return. Alas, it’s now something even Eddie Howe admitted after the game that we have to address.

The feeling is one of disappointment, but it was a great weekend for the fans, a trip to Wembley, and we know we are only at the start of this new ownership journey.

“Fourteen years of neglect takes a while to remedy.

“A year ago we looked odds on to go down. The recovery since then has been rapid, but this final showed that there is still a fair way to go in terms of quality, and it proved just how hard it is to get near this cabal of clubs at the top of English football.

“Could we have won today? Yes, but it’s all about doing it on the day.

“Sadly, we have just come up short.

“It’s a tough one to take for Eddie Howe and the players. At the very least it shows the club is trying once again.

“The focus now shifts back to the Premier League. We have to soldier on.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“I have been so positive in the run up to the final, calling out negativity at every opportunity, but this morning I am so deflated.

“I didn’t feel right when I took my seat.

“Can’t explain it, but a sense of unease came over me…and what unfolded on the pitch seemed all too predictable.

“Is this the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?

“Answers on a postcard because I am struggling to keep the faith.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

