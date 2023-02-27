Opinion

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2.

A game where Newcastle United started brightly and contested a pretty open first half.

Just after the half hour mark Allan Saint-Maximin do so well to beat his man in the box but De Gea pulled off a top save, Man U going down the other end and scoring two goals in six minutes to win the game.

MATCH RATINGS:

Karius – 6

I think he made one half decent save.

In all fairness, he didn’t have an awful lot to do.

Should have done far better for Rashford’s goal. Just stand up tall and straight man. Really disappointing.

Third choice keeper making his NUFC debut though. No blame. That’s football.

Trippier – 5

Really poor.

Not for the first time as of late.

Deliveries from set-pieces were atrocious.

One of our most important players but poor form at the moment.

Schar – 7

I thought he did ok.

Man U didn’t have many chances. As I say, I thought he did ok!

Botman – 7

Same as Schar to be quite honest. Just one of those days.

Their centre forward didn’t seem up to much.

It was in attack that we let ourselves down, not at the back.

Burn – 8

Maybe our best player along with Bruno… which is saying something when you think about it.

He was solid defensively.

Antony (the little rat) didn’t get a look in.

A shame Burn doesn’t have the know-how going forward.

Bruno – 8

Tried to dictate the play and dominate the game.

Thought he was probably our best player.

The only player who maybe looked like he could make something happen.

Let down massively by his teammates at the top end of the pitch.

Longstaff – 6

Did ok in the first half.

Sure he didn’t set the world alight but he did ok.

Unlucky to be pulled at half time as he offers that option of going on behind. I would have brought Wilson off instead.

Joelinton – 6

A typical Joelinton performance really.

Again though, didn’t set the world alight.

Let down by the 3 players in front of him.

I thought the defence and midfield, on the whole, did alright!

Almiron – 5

Showed some promise with his pace early and was the better out of the starting front three. Still terrible though, let’s be honest.

Has earned a new contract with his goals this season but I really don’t think he’s good enough to take us anywhere we want to be.

ASM – 6

I originally put him down as a 4 but having slept on it, I think that would have been harsh to give him less than Almiron, considering he created far more, especially the chance in the first half.

He was pretty poor for the most part though.

I think that might be his last game as a starter for Newcastle under Howe.

Wilson – 3

Rubbish.

Shouldn’t have started and should have been hooked at half time.

Lovely guy and gives his all but I think that has to be his final game as our first choice striker. Time for Isak…

SUBS

Isak – 8

Looked good when he was on.

This £63m striker has to be the main man now for the rest of the season.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Willock – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

