News

Newcastle City Council official announcement – Make public Newcastle United plans ahead of weekend

Newcastle City Council have made an official announcement on Thursday morning.

The announcement making public their plans regarding Newcastle United.

Newcastle City Council revealing that they will be offering the football a club a civic reception, whether or not they win on Sunday at Wembley.

This week, it has been widely reported that Newcastle United have made the decision NOT to have an open top bus procession if losing the final, unlike what has happened previously.

Something which I think is undoubtedly the correct decision, particularly in these times where social media is so prevalent. Newcastle United having a losers procession to be ridiculed by everyone outside of the black and white persuasion, would be excruciating.

As for the Newcastle City Council initiative?

I think if the team win at Wembley then maybe a good idea to have something like that in the near future.

However, I personally think that, win or lose in the final, maybe best to leave anything like this Newcastle City Council civic reception until the very end of the season, when we will all know exactly how much there will, or won’t be, to celebrate.

Newcastle City Council official announcement – 23 February 2023:

‘Cup fever has hit the city and plans are being made to offer a civic reception to Newcastle United to celebrate them reaching a cup final.

City Council Leader, Cllr Nick Kemp, has revealed plans to offer the club a civic reception that the manager, players and staff will be invited to – whatever the result – at the Civic Centre.

Newcastle take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, the first cup final they have been in for 24 years.

Cllr Kemp said: “The players are already heroes who have brought pride back to the club through their achievements on the pitch.

“On behalf of everyone in the city I want to wish the club luck to go all the way and bring the trophy back to Newcastle.

“It’s plain to see the positive effect their success is having on the city and to end decades without a trophy would to incredible.

“The club is part of the fabric of the city and makes and immense contribution in terms of culture, a sense of community and the value to the local economy.

“As a City Council we feel it is right to acknowledge this in the way we have in the past, to show our appreciation to the players and staff for their amazing success.

“We know how for so many people the football club is so important, and we also know how this achievement helps further promote our great city on a national and global stage.

“We understand that the club are making appropriate plans, which we will of course support, but we want to provide our own City Council acknowledgement of the huge achievements of getting to Wembley and it seems only right to make the offer to hold an event at the Civic Centre, the heart of the city.”

On Thursday a ‘Wor Flag’ was raised above the Civic Centre by former player Shola Ameobi with the message ‘One City, One Club’ as excitement builds for the first cup final for the team in 24 years.

Arrangements will be made with the club for the civic reception and the public will be notified when details are confirmed.’

