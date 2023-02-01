Opinion

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Southampton 1.

The result – and what it means – was the most important thing tonight. If we’d lost this game and won on penalties, it would still have been a significant night in Newcastle’s history.

We are off to Wembley for the first time in almost a quarter of a century, something we couldn’t have dreamed of in the dark days under Mike Ashley.

As for the 90 minutes, it was a strange game.

The first 20 minutes saw Newcastle playing some scintillating football. The movement, passing and pressing was everything we could have wanted. We scored two goals, and looked like we were good for a hatful more.

Then Joe Willock made a mess of a regulation pass and presented Che Adams with an opportunity from which he scored a very good goal.

After that, we lost energy and belief.

It’s been so long since this team conceded a goal, I think they were in a state of collective shock. Southampton were on the front foot and there were a few nerves around the stadium.

However, looking back, we only allowed them one truly golden opportunity, when Adam Armstrong found himself through on goal, but he also found Nick Pope rushing out to meet him, and there was only going to be one winner in that scenario.

The only real downer was a red card for Bruno. It didn’t make much difference to this game, but it means we’ve got to navigate three important Premier League games without him, we’ll need everyone to step up to the plate to make sure we don’t miss him.

Nick Pope – 8

I’ve been watching Newcastle since 1965 and I’m not sure we’ve had a better goalkeeper in that.

Couldn’t do much about Southampton’s goal – he wasn’t expecting us to gift them the ball – but he was rock solid apart from that.

Made a great – and essential – save when Armstrong had a one-on-one

Kieran Trippier – 8

Tripps had a great game.

Drove us on, battled throughout and showed some flashes of skill.

A lovely assist for the first goal. I don’t remember him giving the ball away.

Fabian Schar – 8

Held firm in the second half when Southampton looked like they might ruin the party.

A couple of Hollywood passes went astray but Saints had very few clear-cut opportunities

Sven Botman – 8

There can’t be too many better defenders in world football.

His usual calm and composed performance.

Dan Burn – 8

I keep expecting him to get found out.

You shouldn’t be a full back at 6’7”.

He lost a couple of foot races but never put Newcastle in danger

Sean Longstaff – 9

The local hero deserves all the plaudits.

Two very well-taken goals and an energetic display for 90 minutes.

We’ll need him while Bruno is banned.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

He started off playing like Xavi or Iniesta, it would have been an 8/10 if he’d stayed on the park, but he got a red card after a VAR intervention.

It didn’t look like a bad foul to me but señora Hat Trick thought it was a red as soon as she saw it.

To be honest, he’d started to look frustrated and was arguing with the ref by that stage, we’ll miss him for the next three games.

Joe Willock – 6

Typified the team performance.

Looked electric for the first 20 minutes – he and Joelinton were causing Southampton all sorts of problems down their right.

After he gave Che Adams the assist for his goal, he played like he’d only met his team mates at half time

Miguel Almiron – 6

Bags of energy, closed down like a man possessed, and a good assist for Longstaff’s second.

However, a lot of frustration too. Wasn’t his best game but there wasn’t a bigger smile on anyone’s face at the end

Callum Wilson – 6

Has been low on energy recently and is not at his best.

I thought he looked a bit sharper tonight but we need him to be better than this.

Joelinton – 8

Another commanding – and creative – display from Joe.

A year ago, I would not have believed he’d be one of the first names on the team sheet, but he is, and justifiably.

With Bruno banned for the next three games, he’ll be one of our most important players

SUBS

Allan Saint Maximin – 5

Saw a bit of the ball but didn’t really get into the game

Alexander Isak – 5

Looked OK when he came on but got a whack in the face that eventually caused him to be subbed off.

I hope he’s fit for Saturday. It’s time he started a game.

Jacob Murphy – 6

I thought he played well when he came on.

Got stuck in and almost dispossessed the keeper at one point.

Subbed off – bizarrely – half an hour after he came on. I suspect this was to waste time and wind up the opposition.

Jamaal Lascelles – 5

Only on for five minutes but he helped the cause with a confident display.

Got his head on a couple of Saints crosses and helped see the game out.

Elliot Anderson – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Spent ten minutes more on the lap of honour than he did on the pitch.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

(Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United have made it to Wembley! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

