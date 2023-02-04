Opinion

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Newcastle United came into this match at St James’ Park looking to complete a perfect week at St James’ Park.

Two goals in the first three minutes, one disallowed and one allowed, led to fans thinking West Ham were there to be beaten. However, the Hammers battled back into it and a draw was probably fair by the end, after Paqueta forced an equaliser from a first half corner.

Ben Cooper:

“Disappointing?

“A little bit, but only because United started and finished on top, but the bit in the middle was flat enough for the Hammers to get a point.

“To be fair, West Ham played well enough and are obviously getting their act together after a rotten start.

“United weren’t at their best.

“Maxi didn’t grab the shirt, Willock and Almiron have lost a bit of sparkle and the set-pieces are flat.

“Still, a decent enough game and none of those players are letting anyone down.

“They continue to give it their all, which is enough for me.”

Nat Seaton:

“The performance didn’t live up to the brilliant start.

“You cannot ignore the fact of Bruno’s absence and I’d say Isak too.

“Such a small squad (in the good enough to start a game bracket), we have to be proud as to how this team is in the top 4 of the Premier League.

“Defiantly punching above our weight.

“Here’s hoping for a better performance next week to keep us in that top 4!!”

Tony Mallabar:

“Well, a hard fought draw.

“With west ham looking a lot better than their league position, wor callum getting us off two a flyer.

“Maxi making his long anticipated start and flattering to deceive.

“Ok, let’s get the elephant out of the room with muckle Joe’s dive, totally blotted his copybook with this outrageous piece of cheating.

“Scouse doylum looked canny when he came on.

“Roll on Bournemouth next week.”

Brian Standen:

“Fair result after flying start.

“But shows the value of Bruno as we missed the needle like passes he can do.

“Second half we shaded it and Gordon looked sharp, so hopefully good things to come.

“Still only one defeat though so heads up.”

GToon:

“Just the kind of game I was expecting unfortunately.

“West Ham thought we would be mentally and physically still not over Tuesdays excursions, so they went for it.

“They played like we do to other teams, giving us no time on the ball.

“I thought the last ten mins might bring a breakthrough and Gordon played a brilliant pass for that ‘one last chance’ but unfortunately a great tackle ensured it was a draw.

“A fair result really.

“Gordon looks like a very good prospect and ASM looks a shadow of his early season self.

“Hopefully he regains a bit of confidence.”

Jamie Smith:

“Flat unfortunately, bit of after the Lord Mayor’s show following an amazing night on Tuesday.

“After a stellar start, West Ham had the best of the first half and deservedly equalised.

“Then they looked the more threatening second half until the introduction of the lively Gordon for the unimpressive Saint Maximin, which changed the momentum a bit.

“Still a damp squib but we’d have lost this game plenty times in the past.

“Need some points on the board before the unappealing run of Liverpool and Man City either side of the cup final. if we are to hold on to our top four spot.”

Sam Hepworth:

“You have to think those two late incidents on Tuesday night have cost Newcastle two points.

“I agree that it was potentially going to be that bit harder anyway to refocus in the Premier League after the drama of reaching a cup final.

“However, losing Bruno to suspension and Alexander Isak to concussion late in that Southampton game, has blunted the Newcastle United performance today and allowed West Ham to take away what was in the end, probably a fair result.

“Newcastle did shade it for me but not seriously so.”

Paul Patterson:

“Give me all the stick you like.

“That’s the end of Saint-Maximin.”

David Punton:

“A case of after the Lord Mayor’s show following the team’s midweek heroics.

“The games coming thick and fast and we just haven’t quite done enough to win, despite a blistering start.

“We have missed Bruno.

“Minds and bodies are a bit tired.

“We are just running out of some steam.

“That was our fourth draw in five league games, and while a battle for the top four seemed barely possible this season, we are in one, and we have just dropped two points which allows Manchester Utd to leapfrog us in the table.

“A frustrating night, but we do remain 16 PL games unbeaten, and thankfully Callum Wilson is back among the goals.

“Regroup and keep pushing.”

Billy Miller:

“Credit to West Ham but we were awful tonight.

“ASM will come in for a lot of criticism but so many of our players were poor.

“Misplaced passes and bad decisions were endemic.

“Gordon looked bright when he came on and should have had an assist.

“On a positive, we would have been celebrating hitting 40 points in May a couple of seasons ago.

“Now we’re getting there at the start of February.

“We have come a long, long way.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

