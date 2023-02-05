Opinion

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 West Ham 1.

A game where Newcastle United had a flying start and could have been 2-0 up (rather than just 1-0) in the opening three minutes.

West Ham then growing into the match, before then the introduction of Anthony Gordon helped Newcastle once again to be in the ascendancy in the last 20+ minutes.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 8

I don’t think he could have done anything about the goal and he looked like a safe pair of hands all day. As always.

Trippier – 6

At fault for the goal in my opinion.

Hasn’t been great defensively as of late (still our most important player alongside Bruno).

Schar – 8

Thought Schar and Botman were really good once again.

Antonio didn’t get much of a look in.

Botman – 8

See above!

No clean sheet but they exude confidence from the back.

You just never think we are going to concede.

Burn – 7

Defensively sound but when we are at home against a team we are trying to break down, I think he is limiting offensively.

Thought that game was screaming out for Targett yesterday.

Longstaff – 6.5

Not the best performance after some great form as of late.

Plenty misplaced passes.

Fantastic assist for Wilson goal though.

Willock – 6

Tried to get things going but nothing came off for him. Declan Rice had the better of him and Longstaff.

Joelinton – 8

Our best player in the middle.

I think he’s at his best when he’s in a physical battle up against top players.

Almiron – 6

Nothing really came off for him but he did look dangerous at times when he was on the ball. Shame about the end product though.

ASM – 7

Saw a few comments really criticising him but I thought he did alright!

It’s clear why Howe doesn’t see him in his plans but I thought defensively he worked hard and got back on occasions.

Looked dangerous going forward too. Just not the Maxi of old!

Wilson – 6.5

Took his goal brilliantly but should have had a second (or a third, with his head).

Just don’t rate Wilson at the moment.

Looks slow, stiff, hold play isn’t great.

Maybe I’m being too harsh?

Still scored a goal!

SUBS

Gordon – 8

Christ! He looks good!

A really promising cameo.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

