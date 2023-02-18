Opinion

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Going into this match, it really was a case of top four hopeful vs top four hopeful.

Liverpool reigniting their hopes following a comfortable victory over their derby rivals, while Newcastle were holding onto fourth position following a series of draws.

Injuries and fatigue had taken its toll on both teams in the past few weeks and both sides really needed the win. Our tremendous defensive record remained impressive but a win would be much welcomed.

The first half almost started perfectly, with Almiron drawing a really good save from Allison in the third minute.

Newcastle starting really quickly, with ASM in particular looking on form.

Following Newcastle’s very early dominance, Nunez was put through by a great ball and Liverpool led within 10 minutes.

Seven minutes later and Trippier played Gakpo onside, giving him an easy finish to make it 2-0.

Bad to worse for Newcastle, as Pope comes to stop a Liverpool counterattack following a poor Trippier free kick, went for the diving header outside of the box and handballed – clear red card and game looking gone already.

ASM not giving up without a fight, twisting and turning to bring another fantastic save from Allison on the half hour mark.

Still a good amount of fight from the 10 men as Burn hit the bar with a header in the 41st minute, Liverpool very shaky defensively.

The second half was much the same, with ASM running the show. Setting up Isak in the 52nd minute, only for his snapshot to loop over the bar.

Liverpool still shaky defensively as Schar sent a header across goal, only for no one alert to glance it in. Dubravka showing he still has ability as well, making a good save from a Nunez driven shot.

ASM having a tremendous game but still unable to drag his team to a goal.

The game became a bit more end to end in the last 20 minutes or so, with Newcastle still performing well despite their man disadvantage.

Another golden chance spurned as Gordon robbed Firmino in midfield, slotting Wilson one on one, only for Allison to save again.

At the other end, Diogo Jota missing a clear chance at the death and that was the game.

Overall a very strange game, Newcastle fought strongly and were the better team in many parts of the pitch, Liverpool looking very sluggish and sloppy, a tale of two keepers though.

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Huge ramifications for Cup Final

With Pope now missing and Dubrakava presumably cup-tied, having Karius in goal is a potentially a huge difference for next weekend.

Will it be the pivotal difference?

Bad day at the office for the captain

Trippier doesn’t often put a foot wrong for us but it has to be said that he was woeful today, especially in the first half.

Arguably at fault for both Liverpool goals and the counter-attack that led to Pope’s red card.

A blip in what has been a tremendous season for the captain.

Hard fighters

Despite being up against it, Newcastle looked like the better team for large parts, with ASM in particular looking closer to his best form under trying circumstances.

It shows the togetherness and the mentality of the squad that they didn’t lie down and surrender the game entirely.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

