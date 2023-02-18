Opinion

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Newcastle United started brightly and Miguel Almiron could / should have put Eddie Howe’s side a goal up after five minutes..

However, Alisson saved and then very shortly after that, NUFC experienced a real 12 minutes to forget, two goals conceded and Nick Pope red carded. The next 70+ minutes though Newcastle were excellent despite playing with a man down.

Billy Miller:

“After 20 odd minutes it felt like it couldn’t be going much worse.

“Losing our first home game of the season and then our keeper for the cup final.

“Anderson looking bright in his first start but had to be withdrawn due to Pope’s dismissal.

“Despite the most shocking of possible starts, I thought we played exceptionally well.

“Saint-Maximin was excellent and gave a timely reminder of what he can offer.

“We were the better team all game.

“Howay Karius for the final!”

Nat Seaton:

“Well, didn’t see that coming…

“Let’s hope we’ve saved up our luck for next week, along with getting out all the things that we definitely don’t want to repeat next week, let this be our trial how not to do it run!

“As the away fans sang ‘you haven’t won a trophy since 1969’ I had a little smile to myself, that there may be no Pope next week but I’ll be there hoping and praying for that special something that will make what happened today a distant memory.”

Tony Mallabar:

“A tad disappointed to lose.

“Looks like pope is out of the final unless potentially the club appeals and takes a longer ban later.

“On 1min and 51 seconds it seemed like the ground had United as one with eieieio chant went up, as I’ve never heard it as loud, fantastic.

“Another thing today, the Maxi penny dropped for me, we just need to play him as a loose cannon, and we will just have the rest of the team pick up the slack.

“My views on luckypool are well documented, so their timewasting didn’t bother me, as we did exactly the same down there back in August.

“To my fellow toonlings, enjoy next weekend.”

Brian Standen:

“Well beaten?

“Really?

“Better team after the sending off!

“Should have scored…at least three.

“Lick the wounds and come out fighting next weekend.”

Jack Lacey-Hattton:

“Obviously the Pope incident is a killer.

“But I’m really proud of the performance and the work rate of the team.

“Fair play to likes of Dubravka and Ritchie who have been out since the Sheff Wed cup tie and gave it everything.

“Wilson should have made it interesting at the end but we were due a game where things went against us right from the start.

“Onto next week, whatever the result, let’s enjoy our day.”

Jamie Smith:

“Couldn’t feel worse.

“What was Nick Pope thinking?

“After Gakpo made it 2-0 we’d all written this one off, given our aversion to goal scoring of late.

“Losing our stand out keeper unnecessarily ahead of our biggest game for years is just ten times worse of anything that could have happened in this game.

“If Pope had stood his ground and we’d went 3-0 down, everyone would have dealt with this loss, but I think we now all have to cope with the goalkeeping disaster that presents itself ahead of the league cup final.

“Everyone will of course be hoping that Karius can pull something off for us but another pair of soft concessions makes you worry about the previously solid back four in front of him.

“Unlikely we’ll be occupying a Champions League place for much longer but just need to hope the season can recover from the slumber we’ve been in since the semi final.

“Another bad night v Liverpool, yet again they do their mates from Manchester a favour.”

David Punton:

“Cruelty. Absolute cruelty. Shattering.

“I can take losing, but to lose our number one goalkeeper for the cup final is a shattering blow, and one that could prove extremely costly.

“About ten minutes ahead of kick off I thought to myself, ‘whatever happens here tonight, don’t get any red cards’.

“Alas, the peak NUFC factor came crashing back, as Nick Pope came in with a moment of complete madness.

“Costing us the game and costing him the chance to play at Wembley next Sunday.

Before that shocking moment, we were subjected to some woeful defending as Liverpool romped into a two goal lead and we saw our chances yet again wasted when the chances to score presented.

A bruising night. Yet another 5.30pm kick off, and yet more frustration.

Should Gordon have started? Why did he think Anderson was right to be thrown in against the Reds?

One of them games you will remember for all the wrong reasons.

Our stuttering form has come at the wrong time, and without Nick Pope, it feels like the League Cup final is a mountain to climb.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“It could only happen to us.

“An aberration from our shoot out hero in the League Cup 3rd round means he misses the biggest game of his career, our biggest game in over two decades and I don’t know who’ll be between the sticks at Wembley.

“Just what was Nick Pope thinking?

“In truth, it was probably all over before Pope saw red.

“We at least saw a spirited performance from the ten who remained on the pitch.

“Felt sorry for Elliot Anderson and that was a big chance that Wilson missed.

“Special mention for the thousands who left well before the final whistle.

“Roll on Wembley. At least we’ve got a shocker out of our system.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Twelve minutes losing the plot but this was excellent from Newcastle United – Read HERE)

