Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2.

I can’t think of too many games Newcastle have lost, after which I have felt so proud.

It was a bizarre match. We started well, then had a mad twelve minutes where we lost two goals and a man. The goals were 50% good play by Liverpool and 50% poor defending by Newcastle. Nick Pope though only has himself to blame for his rush of blood.

After that we played well again. I actually thought we were the better side overall. In fact, I thought we played better in this game than we have in some of the draws we’ve had recently. At 2-0 and a man down, a lot of teams – including many of the Newcastle sides I’ve seen – would have gone into damage-limitation mode, or just rolled over. But this lot rolled up their sleeves instead and gave Liverpool a proper game and a few scares.

The team proved a lot of things to me today. They will fight until the last minute, they will be brave, and they will demonstrate skill and talent, even in adversity. Some fans will feel down after this result but I don’t. As I said, I’m proud.

Nick Pope – 5

Couldn’t do much about the goals he conceded but should never have got himself sent off.

I feel sorry for him – he’s a fantastic keeper – but it means we have Karius and Gillespie trying to keep a resurgent Man Utd at bay in the Carabao Cup final.

It’s so long since either of them played, they’ll have cobwebs on their gloves

Kieran Trippier – 6

Grafted hard, tackled well, but must bear some responsibility for Liverpool’s first goal. His set-piece delivery wasn’t up to scratch either. Subbed off to save his legs.

Fabian Schar – 6

Partially at fault for both Liverpool’s goals, but apart from that, he played well.

Sven Botman – 7

Played well but allowed the run for the second goal. Other than that, top-notch

Dan Burn – 7

Before the game, I thought he’d struggle against the Liverpool front line, but for me, he was our best defender today.

Always showing for the ball, strong in the tackle, and hit the bar with a header

Sean Longstaff – 7

Another all-action display. Never stopped.

Looked devasted on 90 minutes.

Joelinton – 8

I thought he was a colossus.

He was all over the park and was the dominant midfielder on display.

Subbed off with a tight hamstring, complaining non-stop. Good to see.

Elliot Anderson – 6

His first Premier League start, so I’m sure his family were all at SJP to cheer him on.

However, he’d hardly had a chance to get going when he was subbed, through no fault of his own.

He’ll be gutted – we all were – but he needs to take confidence from the fact that Eddie picked him as a Premier League starter. He’ll get more chances

Miguel Almiron – 7

Fluffed a chance at 0-0, then forced to play as a sort of wing back after Pope got his marching orders.

However, I have no complaints about his performance. He epitomises the never-say-die attitude that has got this team where it is.

Alexander Isak – 6

Not sure he is a number 9 but did his best.

Showed for the ball, tried to lead the line, but today was not his day

Allan Saint-Maximin – 8

I heard that Jamie Carragher gave him the Man – sorry, Player – of the Match award, and I think he just about deserved it.

Kept half of the Liverpool team occupied whenever he had the ball and it’s obvious he’s upped his work rate under Eddie Howe.

It is said that ASM plays better when he gets a run of games. If that is so, he needs to be the first name on the team sheet at Wembley.

If I have one criticism, it’s that he doesn’t release the ball early enough when there is a key pass on.

SUBS

Martin Dúbravka – 8

Good game – kept a clean sheet and looked comfortable.

Manchester United knew what they were doing when they picked him in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

Anthony Gordon – 6

Hmm. He looked great sprinting into space but struggled to go past players when he had the ball at his feet. I’m sure he’ll grow into the team in time. He’s certainly up for it. Great run and pass to set up Wilson for that one on one that failed against Alisson.

Jacob Murphy – 6

Subbed on at right wing back and did OK in attack and defence.

There is a reason Eddie and the team like him more than much of the fan base seem to and you could see why after the final whistle.

He went round to those teammates who looked crestfallen and told them to keep their heads up.

Rightly so – they had no reason to feel they let us down.

Murphy may not have the talent that others do but you cannot fault his spirit

Callum Wilson – 5

Good to see him on the pitch but he fluffed a glorious chance that may have given us some momentum.

We’ll put it down to rustiness but we’ll need him firing on all cylinders at Wembley

Matt Ritchie – 6

Didn’t have too long but hit the ground running and didn’t let anyone down.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

