Opinion

New update on Allan Saint-Maximin will spark all the same arguments

When it comes to Newcastle United fans and Allan Saint-Maximin, one thing for sure they can all agree on.

That is, everybody can agree that, there will never be universal agreement amongst NUFC supporters on the French winger.

This isn’t a new thing.

Especially when it comes to Newcastle United fans and French wingers.

Laurent Robert – All he does is create and score goals.

David Ginola – He doesn’t track back.

Hatem Ben Arfa – Inconsistent, doesn’t track back.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Fill your own comments in.

With flair players, especially those who take the opposition on, try to carry the ball into the box, it feels like they will never win everybody over.

I think there are probably two main reasons for this, looking at flair players / wingers overall, not just Allan Saint-Maximin.

Firstly, if a player keeps taking his opponent(s) on, then unlike another player who always take the safe (non-threatening) option, there will be times when he (the one that takes opponents on) will lose possession.

Secondly, if you want your winger to run at the opposition, dribble, as often as possible, then they are never going to be able to track back as much as another winger / wide midfielder who instead repeatedly takes the easy / safe option and passes back / sideways, rather than running with the ball at the opposition.

Which brings me back to Allan Saint-Maximin, despite hit by injury / fitness issues this season, this report from The Other 14 (Stats and tables for the players and teams other than the “big 6” in the English Premier League. (That’s “big 6” not top 6).) sums up the positive Allan Saint-Maximin contribution, when he has got on the pitch.

As you can see, nobody remotely close to Allan saint-Maximin, especially when it comes to other Newcastle United players.

The bottom line is that ASM offers NUFC something different.

Not saying he should necessarily start every game BUT for those saying Newcastle United would be better off without him.

I doubt it.

A case of getting the best out of him and I think with a run of matches Eddie Howe will do that with Allan Saint-Maximin.

(By the way, if anybody is interested. I would rank these four French wingers in order top to bottom – Laurent Robert, David Ginola, Hatem Ben Arfa, Allan saint-Maximin. However…if ASM can find more consistency and regular cutting edge, he coule easily move up that French winger preference list.)

