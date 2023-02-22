News

New official Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Wembley availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match at Wembley.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this massive match, as Newcastle United take on Man U in the Carabao Cup Final.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 23 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

Anthony Gordon is of course cup-tied, so can’t be involved at Wembley.

Those not seen…Nick Pope is suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied, so potentially both given a bit of time off as they can’t feature at the weekend.

Earlier today it was reported that Ryan Fraser is now training with the Under 21s, which would explain his absence. Whilst Emil Krafth remains out injured.

January signing Harrison Ashby I couldn’t spot in the club’s official images but he wasn’t expected to be involved at Wembley.

It appears very positive news overall though with this Newcastle United training update, with the likes of Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson all seen in them.

