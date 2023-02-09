Opinion

New European Super League plan announced – A major obvious Premier League flaw

The European Super League is back.

Or at least those trying to get this to become a reality, are back.

Zero surprise really, as after all, what have they got to lose, those desperately hoping a European Super League happens?

When the attempt was originally made, the absolutely disgraceful six Premier League clubs (Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd, Arsenal) shamefully jumped on board with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and others.

Zero surprise at that as well, because not long before that the shameless six had attempted to seize absolute control of the Premier League, the idea was to bully / bribe others into voting to give those six all powerful voting rights, where they would decide all major Premier League decisions, especially financial…with only a minority of clubs needing to vote through any proposal.

When the European Super League came around, those six clubs were trying to jump on board and if it had succeeded, would have ruined the Premier League and cut off pretty much any chance of the rest of the English clubs ever competing in the top tier of European football competition, whilst the six of them would get automatic entry without even having to qualify.

When the massive backlash happened and the six PL clubs were forced to pull out, effectively wrecking any hopes of the European Super League going ahead, it was disgraceful that their only punishment was what amounted to a penalty equal to less than a week of what each club’s wage bill was. No Premier League points penalty, no automatic relegation, no ban on qualifying for the Champions League…basically a very very small slap on the wrist.

No idea if any involvement from the shameless Premier League six but today (Thursday 9 February 2023) a new European Super League plan has been announced by those still hoping for it to become a reality.

The key points of the new European Super League plan are:

Up to 80 clubs involved

Multi-division format

No permanent members

Minimum 14 matches per season.

Now call me a cynic but…whatever magic beans they are offering the rest, you just know that this latest European Super League initiative will 100 per cent be aimed at benefiting the small number of clubs that the original plan intended to do.

Basically the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus who all have massive financial issues, along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

It is what we see with the Champions League already. It is shocking what they have already done with that, seedings to advantage those who have been regulars (them!), direct financial advantages for those who have been / are regulars (them!).

You don’t need to know any further details of this European Super League to know for sure one thing, whatever faults the Champions League (and other European competitions have), if the Super League was introduced then it would be far far worse. Even more money driven / all but guaranteed to those same self-proclaimed elite clubs. Everybody else, including Newcastle United no doubt, supposed to be grateful for the crumbs.

However, this new European Super League plan has a massive major obvious Premier League flaw, which is why it will never ever stand a chance of getting off the ground.

Last month the Deloitte Football Money League 2023 was published.

The football finance experts revealing their latest yearly overview of which clubs in the World generate the most money. The report covers the 2021/22 season.

In this new Deloitte table below, new position on left hand side (with last year’s Top 20 position in brackets) and then far right is where you will find the figures in pounds – with the previous year’s figures in brackets.)

So, three Premier League clubs in the top four, six PL clubs in the top 10, 11 PL clubs in the top 20, indeed, 16 PL clubs in the top 30 (Deloitte also give just basic details for those in places 21-30).

Now when Deloitte launched their 2023 report, they included the following analysis…

Future outlook

‘In the short term, the revenue superiority of English clubs is unlikely to be challenged and one now has to question whether it will be long before we see all 20 Premier League clubs in the top 30. Among the ‘big five’ European leagues from which Money League clubs tend to hail, only the Premier League and La Liga commenced new broadcast rights cycles in 2022/23. The Premier League saw the total value of its media rights increase, driven by demand from international broadcasters, which saw the value of international rights rise by €422m per season (an increase of 26% for the 2022/23 to 2024/25 cycle when compared to the 2019/20 to 2021/22 cycle).’

Basically, the Premier League is all powerful and set to get even more powerful (if all can be beaten).

As Deloitte say, the way things are going with the respective finances in the major European leagues, probably only a matter of time before all 20 and not ‘just’ 16 Premier League clubs are in the top 30 when it comes to generating money.

No wonder the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and others on the continent, are desperate to see changes that will help them.

Domestically it can’t happen to a serious extent and so…European Super League.

Thing is though, that surely the owners of the disgraced six Premier League clubs can no see that firstly, the backlash would be the same from fans and the football authorities in England, whilst secondly, and perhaps most importantly (for the shameless six), they must realise that the absolute dominance of the Premier League, especially financially, is something that is priceless, far outweighing any European Super League initiative.

