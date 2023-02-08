News

New concerns for Christian Atsu as Agent and Hatayspor Doctor say player can’t be located in any hospital

Wednesday morning has brought renewed concerns regarding Christian Atsu.

After huge earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, the former Newcastle United player was reported missing.

It then appears to be very positive news on Tuesday, with media in both Turkey and Ghana reporting that Christian Atsu had been pulled from under rubble and taken to hospital.

It is often difficult in these situations to know what to believe when updates are posted, especially when you take into consideration just how desperate the situation must be in these areas hit by the earthquakes, including the infrastructure badly hit.

So much chaos and very difficult for any concerned people outside the affected region able to go there in person.

Which brings us to Wednesday morning and very concerning news on Christian Atsu suggesting that the positive news reported on Tuesday, hasn’t been able to be verified.

The club doctor of Hatayspor (Christian Atsu’s new club) now reported to have said that Christian Atsu hasn’t been confirmed to be located as yet:

The Club Doctor of Hatayspor says, at the moment, they are concluding that Christian Atsu is not the one who was found on Monday night. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/Ichu3qy87l — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 8, 2023

Whilst Atsu’s agent also reporting the same on Wednesday, the agent adding that the player’s wife is in London anxiously waiting for news.

Christian Atsu cannot found in any of the hospitals in the country his agent confirmed 😪 pic.twitter.com/ar3Ijdrx8O — 💲AMBITIOUS BIZINESS💰🇬🇭🇳🇬🙏🏾 (@Ambitiousvilla_) February 8, 2023

A truly horrendous situation for so many people.

Latest reports give a figure of over 11,000 people already confirmed to have died in the region (southern Turkey / northern Syria) and your heart goes out to their loved ones as well.

The race is on to try and deal with the humanitarian crisis which is developing for those who have survived the earthquakes but desperately need the help of everybody around the world, to help them deal with the appalling devastation. So many people now literally with a fight to survive and with weather conditions so challenging to start with, transport links and general infrastructure in the region have been absolutely wrecked by the earthquakes.

The Red Cross are just one of the organisations who are mobilising as much help as possible for those affected by the earthquakes, here at The Mag we made a donation on Tuesday on behalf of all our readers, please go HERE if you would like to add a personal donation to help further.

