Opinion

Neil McDonald – Another who came straight off the Wallsend Boys Club conveyor belt

Neil McDonald was another local lad that came straight off the Wallsend Boys Club conveyor belt in the early 1980s.

Courted by bigger clubs, Neil instead decided to sign for Carlisle United.

He became an England youth international, and it wasn’t long before Arthur Cox came calling and brought him ‘home’ to Newcastle United in 1983.

Neil McDonald played a small part in helping Newcastle United to promotion in the 1983/84 season, despite his tender years he didn’t look out of place whenever he lined up alongside the likes of Keegan, Waddle and Beardsley.

He settled in well alongside other local lads, the likes of Steve Carney, Kenny Wharton, Kevin Carr and Wes Saunders, and soon became a versatile member of the team, often operating in midfield or at right-back.

As his confidence grew in the old First Division he took on more responsibility, became noted as an accomplished penalty taker.

In the 1980s though, some of the Newcastle United fans had an awful habit of turning on our local lads when things weren’t going according to plan, and for a period of time Neil McDonald unjustly became a target for a minority of St James’ Park boo boys.

I never saw his head drop once, although I did unfortunately witness an occasion when one of his family members got very upset at the undeserved abuse he was receiving.

Thankfully, this didn’t carry on for long, and Neil started regularly putting in the performances that had other clubs sitting up and taking notice.

The team at the time consisted of other youngsters like Gazza, Brian Tinnion, Darren Jackson and John Cornwell, and on our day Newcastle United could be a decent match for most.

Newcastle United made an appearance at Wembley in the Mercantile Centenary Classic tournament in 1988 and it was here that Neil McDonald scored his final goal for us (a penalty in a 1-0 win over recently crowned First Division Champions Liverpool).

He was signed by Colin Harvey for Everton later that year for £525,000.

Although he was an England under 21 international a full England call-up never came.

After winning Everton’s Player of the Year award in 1991, he later signed for Joe Royle’s Oldham Athletic for another substantial fee for a full-back of £500,000 (at the time Oldham Athletic were riding high and had got a slight foothold in the top tier).

After later spells at Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End, Neil McDonald retired from playing in 1998.

He scored 24 League goals in 180 games in his five year spell at Gallowgate.

I knew Neil many years ago and he was friendly, quite a witty lad.

He is currently assistant manager at Barrow.

