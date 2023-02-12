News

Nathan Jones has been sacked – Official Southampton announcement

Southampton have now sacked Nathan Jones.

Defeat at home to Wolves on Saturday pushing him over the edge.

The loss made all the worse considering Southampton led 1-0 and Wolves went down to ten men, the visitors still coming back to win 2-1.

That result left Southampton rock bottom of the Premier League.

This is already the ninth Premier League manager of the season to leave their job.

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

On 7 November 2022 it was Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl parting company.

Frank Lampard left Everton on 23 January 2023.

Followed by Jesse Marsch exiting Leeds United on 6 February 2023.

Now Nathan Jones leaves Southampton on 12 February 2023.

Southampton sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl the day after losing 4-1 at home to Newcastle United.

Nathan Jones lasting only three months as his replacement, sacked only 12 days after Eddie Howe’s team had made it two Carabao Cup wins in the semi-final home and away legs.

Southampton official announcement on Nathan Jones – 12 February 2023:

‘Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.

First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.’

