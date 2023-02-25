Opinion

My son rekindled my interest in Newcastle United – Now we are off to Wembley, difficult to believe

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Matt Busby Said to Jo Harvey:

What have you got planned this weekend?

Me and my son are fortunate enough to have tickets and are travelling down on Saturday, returning home on Monday.

Having missed out on the FA cup finals in the 90s, I wanted to be in London early on the day of the match and not have to rush home afterwards.

Thankfully, these days, I have the financial wherewithal that allows us to do this.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

I was born six months before the Fairs Cup triumph, so in reality, have never seen us win a trophy of any repute.

Therefore, this means a hell of a lot.

I started going to watch Newcastle United in earnest during Keegan’s first season as a player and regularly attended home and away fixtures between 1982 and the mid-90s.

I didn’t acquire a season ticket when the Halls took over and missed out on attending the cup finals in the late 90s as had other priorities, although did of course watch them in the pub.

My son rekindled my interest in NUFC in 2011 when he was six years old and started playing football himself.

We bought season tickets in 2012 and suffered through most of the CAshley era.

Winning a trophy will be phenomenal for the club and for the whole of Tyneside.

I genuinely don’t know how I will react if we don’t win. If we do, I believe I will be in floods of tears.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Guimares, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Wilson

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

I wish it was but no, I really don’t think so.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Casemiro, Rashford, Varane, Martinez, Garnacho

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Joelinton, Willock, Guimares, Isak, Wilson, Almiron

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

I’ve been saying all the way through our cup run that winning a trophy is the most important thing.

To finally get the monkey off our back is crucial, although I can understand why people will say Champions League qualification is more important given the financial straitjacket that is FFP.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

That’s easy.

I lost my brother to throat cancer in 2016 and I’ll be thinking of him when Trip goes up to lift the League Cup.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

Win and we’ll kick on.

Lose and we’ll kick on.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

100%

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

It all feels rather surreal.

In the 90s, I never really believed we could do it.

Since we beat Tranmere I’ve been regularly posting this, on the comments section of The Mag:

‘When Trip, goes up, to lift the League Cup, we’ll be there, we’ll be there.’

