Opinion

My personal journey as a Newcastle United fan – I am so excited as I head to Wembley with my son

A bit background as to my journey as a Newcastle United fan.

As a young lass in 1984, my dear dad took me to my first league game v Brighton, Keegan’s last league game.

That amazing Beardsley goal, which is still etched in my memory from where I was stood in the paddock.

I was 11 year old at the time and you may think that is canny old for your first proper game, however, back at that time lasses weren’t really considered as football fans.

In 1986 I was 13 and started going on my own, which again wasn’t a lass thing to do. I started going in the Gallowgate scoreboard end but for some reason then went in the corner and loved every minute of it. It took over my life to some extent in my younger years.

Then fast forward to the Kevin Keegan era when he returned as manager.

It was such an amazing time and I met so many lovey genuine people, who whatever was going on in their lives, just met up and supported whoever put that black and white shirt on.

We then had Daglish / Gullit before Bobby Robson came along, those (Robson) years so memorable.

I have never been the best with money and so wasted a lot on meaningless friendlies, wasted opportunities of the big stage in Europe. I still to this day regret not going to Antwerp or Bilbao. However, I did go to Barcelona.

I have so many stories watching this fabulous club I could be on all day.

I settled down and had a couple of kids, took my son to his first match when he was three and then my daughter came along, got them season tickets, took them both to a few away games which was challenging with the expense.

My daughter eventually stopped going but my son is 20 and goes to as many away games as he can and is buzzing for Wembley.

The last time I took my son to an away game was the Arsenal 7-3 defeat (December 2012) and now I am not only looking forward to the whole occasion, I am also so looking forward to going with my son.

What I’m trying to say is that it is in our blood and passed down to our kids, the next generation is the life and soul of our club.

The Mike Ashley years have gone now and there is a bright future, the whole of the city is behind our team.

I am so excited.

