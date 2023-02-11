News

MP asks questions of LNER regarding Carabao Cup Final trains for Newcastle United fans

The topic of Newcastle United fans and trains to the Carabao Cup Final has been raised by a Newcastle MP.

St James’ Park is part of the Newcastle Central parliamentary constituency and the sitting MP Chi Onwurah is also a Newcastle United fan.

The Newcastle Central MP stating that she has been contacted by a number of Newcastle fans informing her that ‘it is impossible to book a train from Newcastle to London on the day’ of the match, Sunday 26 February.

Despite the game still being just over two weeks away.

Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah via her Twitter account – 10 February 2023:

“Newcastle United are about to play their first cup final since 1999.

“But fans have contacted me to say, two weeks before the match, it is impossible to book a train from Newcastle to London on the day.

“I’ve written to LNER Director to ask what they’re doing meet the demand.”

The problem is made all the worse by the fact that for many thousands of fans, they won’t know whether or not they have got a cup final ticket for the final until late afternoon on Tuesday 14 February, giving them only a week and a half’s notice to book travel.

