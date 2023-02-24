Opinion

Missing Carabao Cup Final to preserve family harmony – Off to Tino’s home town the next morning

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

First up is Davey Hat-Trick:

What is your plan this weekend?

I have a 6am flight from Newcastle Airport to Colombia the next morning, so I’ve sacrificed my ticket in the interests of family harmony.

Señora Hat Trick is from Tuluà (Tino’s home town) and her niece planned a wedding without consulting the NUFC fixture list.

So, thanks to her lack of consideration, I’ll be watching at home in the millionaires’ playground of Low Fell. I’ll be with my wife and sister. The latter is a vicar, so I’ll make sure she spends the whole game deep in prayer.

I wish I was at the match with my mates because I wouldn’t be so nervous. Mind, I’ve seen Newcastle at Wembley six times, and we lost every game. If we win this one, I’ll stay away forever

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

I’m old enough to remember us winning a trophy, so I don’t share the desperation of some.

However, when I see the names of teams who have won things since (Oxford, Luton, Coventry, Wigan, Birmingham etc), it makes me think another one is long overdue.

If we win, I’ll be chuffed for everyone who has helped the rebuild; owners, players, coaches.

If we’d won a trophy in the past 15 years, I’d have felt it was the culmination of something to me. If we win on Sunday, it will feel like a start.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Bruno, Tripps, Joelinton, Botman, Schär

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

It might be. Manure have played twice since we last did and Wembley is a big big pitch.

If Newcastle play the right game, I’d hope to see the red s…. tire

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Rashford, Casemiro, De Gea, Fernandes, Varane….but I don’t really care.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius, Tripps, Botman, Schär, Burn, Joe, Longstaff, Bruno, Isak, Wilson, Almirón

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Top four. We’ll attract better players

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

Win…and we may lose focus for a game or two.

I’ve played for teams that have won things and it is sometimes hard to get back to the same level immediately. Must be something to do with nervous energy and adrenaline.

However, if anyone can get the players up and keep them there, it’s Eddie and the coaching staff.

Lose…and we’ll beat Man City

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

65.38%. I’m quite optimistic.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

I’ll be in Colombia, as I said at the start, but I imagine the city will be a joyous place for at least a week. I hope so.

It’s a great place to be when Newcastle win.

