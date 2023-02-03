Opinion

Meltdown as Newcastle United qualify for Carabao Cup Final

The inevitable meltdown elsewhere after Newcastle United reached the Carabao Cup Final.

With a 3-1 aggregate win completed over Southampton on Tuesday night, this meltdown has quickly gathered pace.

Jason Cundy (played a few games for Chelsea and Tottenham), who is a co-host on Talksport, was one of the first to come out with yet another of his petulant outbursts when the subject just happens to be Newcastle United.

He told a bemused Jamie O’Hara that he wanted Man Utd United to beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

He said that the reds had won the trophy before and so if they won it again it was no big deal.

On the other hand, he stated that it would be a disaster if Newcastle won it, that it would only accelerate our rise to top of the English game.

O’Hara then chipped in and said that it would be great for the long suffering Geordie fans to finally have some glory…but the ignorant Cundy was having none of it, said that he doesn’t care about the Geordies, Newcastle United or our region.

Now in retrospect, I will say that Cundy was brutally honest.

He admitted that he wanted to keep Newcastle away from the Champions League places and the top prizes because we were now a massive threat to his beloved Chelsea.

However, for a football chatroom host to really want Man Utd to beat us at Wembley is pretty sad.

There have also been Salford Reds fans (a lot of them no doubt from places like Croydon and Torquay) banging on about how the Final is a must win for Ten Hag’s boys. We are also now being reminded that it is six years (yes six) since they last won silverware under Jose Mourinho. Doesn’t your heart bleed for the poor souls?

An Everton fan also made a complete fool of himself on the radio with a tirade of hatred and abuse aimed at Geordies and Newcastle United. All because we have dared to possibly win a domestic trophy.

Down the road, the Sunderland fans are taking our cup exploits even harder.

This is seemingly because we play poor and negative football (I know that sounds ridiculous and hilarious) and have beaten nobody on route to the final.

Of course we know that four of the teams we have defeated are from the EPL, of which the mackems haven’t been a part of since 2017.

Our Cup Final is 23 days away and in the meantime we have three important League games starting with West Ham at home on Saturday.

All talk of Wembley must be extinguished from the dressing room and amongst the fans at St James’ Park as we concentrate on the League again.

In the meantime, let the folk elsewhere fret and debate about whatever fate lies in store for us on the 26th February.

Our last League Cup Final was on the 28th February 1976 against the proper Manchester club, City.

It also happened to be my birthday. It was a Geordie Dennis Tueart, who had earlier played for the mackems, that broke mine and many others’ hearts.

I’ve a feeling that I may be going to get an early birthday present this year, but I will not be thinking about it until Eddie and the Hotrods pull out of Gallowgate, on their Wembley bus.

HTL

