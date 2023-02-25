Opinion

Manchester United rattled by Newcastle United for this Wembley clash – The proof

Manchester United don’t like it.

Newcastle United are ‘annoying’ apparently.

Well, I think we all know the real truth of this.

It isn’t because of any tactics that Manchester United find Newcastle United annoying, it is because NUFC are now a threat.

Not saying Eddie Howe’s players are certain to win at Wembley BUT they will be competitive, Newcastle are no pushovers now…and Manchester United don’t like it.

Oh, they absolutely LOVED Newcastle United when we used to turn up already beaten. Then after hammering NUFC they would patronise the well beaten opponents, how well we had done despite losing by however many.

The last time Manchester United beat Newcastle United was 11 September 2021.

Man Utd cheerleader Steve Bruce made out before the match that the team he supports were some kind of brilliant superhuman side (Man U eventually finished sixth on 58 points, 35 points off Man City at the top and only nine points ahead of Eddie Howe’s rescued Mags) and laid out his tactics accordingly, laying down with his usual negative tactics and allowing Manchester United to hammer Newcastle 4-1.

Under Eddie Howe, Manchester United haven’t been able to win against Newcastle United, not yet anyway.

On 27 December 2021 Newcastle United were by far the better team, ASM scoring in the seventh minute and Manchester United second best, only for some poor individual defending (Lascelles I think) allowing Cavani to get a fortunate 71st minute equaliser.

On 16 October 2022, Newcastle United went to Old Trafford and played really well, the two teams had only two efforts on target each and four corners apiece, a goalless draw the least that Eddie Howe deserved. The referee and VAR, just for a change at Old Trafford…refusing to give the most blatant of penalties to an away side when Varane took out Wilson in the penalty area, the most obvious spot-kick ever.

Towards the end of that game, a point was reached where Eddie Howe decided to settle for a…point and shut up shop and professionally managed the game out. Manchester United didn’t like that.

Ahead of Wembley, Erik ten Hag very cynically deciding to go down a certain route, trying to whip up an anti-Newcastle United narrative and predictably, the Man U subservient media lapping it up.

Erik ten Hag on Friday:

“Newcastle United are an annoying team to play against.

“So we have to find a way to win.

“They try to annoy you.

“We have to make sure that we play our game…

“(Erik ten Hag making these comments to try and get across an agenda that Newcastle United are supposedly a timewasting team) For instance, the referees want to play effective time.

“They (Newcastle United) have the lowest (ball on the pitch) in the league and they are quite successful with it.

“So, it’s up to us that we get speed in the game, but also we are also then dependent on the refereeing as well.”

Of course, BBC Sport were happy to back up Erik ten Hag and published these – Premier League 2022-2023 ball-in-play percentages:

Manchester City 61.6%

Liverpool 58.7%

Leicester City 58.6%

Tottenham Hotspur 58.4%

West Ham United 57.6%

Manchester United 57.3%

Brighton and Hove Albion 56.3%

Wolverhampton Wanderers 56.0%

Crystal Palace 55.9%

Bournemouth 55.5%

Southampton 55.5%

Nottingham Forest 55.4%

Arsenal 55.3%

Chelsea 55.2%

Fulham 55.2%

Everton 55.0%

Aston Villa 54.7%

Brentford 53.3%

Newcastle United 52.3%

Leeds United 51.8%

Even this table sums up how loose with the truth Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are, yet the media refuse to take them to task. Newcastle United are not the lowest AND Manchester United are nowhere near the highest.

The gap (5.0%) between NUFC and MUFC is pretty much the same as that (4.3%) between MCFC and MUFC . Why didn’t the media then ask Erik ten Hag why there ball in play total is so low compared to Man City, indeed, they are lower than relegation battlers Leicester and West Ham amongst others.

Well that doesn’t suit the narrative does it???

Manchester United the good guys, Newcastle United (and whoever else…) the spoilers.

However, I think the reality is very different anyway if you scratch below the surface. Sadly, journalists are so lazy these days this simply rarely, if ever happens.

The Manchester United boss wants to make out that Newcastle United are endlessly timewasting under Eddie Howe.

The truth is that I can only think of late on in that game at Old Trafford, the same at Anfield, as well as the second half at Arsenal where this was the case. Eddie Howe getting two well earned draws at ‘big six’ clubs and cheated out of another at Liverpool.

Could there actually be a very positive reason why Newcastle United are towards the lowest end of these ball in play stats?

If we are honest, most possession / ball in play these days, consists largely of the ball getting endlessly played across the defence, from one side of the pitch to the other, with occasional midfield touches that usually are simply more negative play that simply sees the ball once again going backwards or sideways.

Newcastle United do this now we have a manager who is keen to use ball playing defenders like Botman and Schar, unlike the previous one who liked defenders just to boot it up the pitch and play as little football as possible.

However, out of possession, Eddie Howe has Newcastle United in an overwhelming percentage of games, playing very differently to Bruceyball as well.

Instead of allowing the opposition to endlessly play the ball about in safe areas, Howe has his team continually with a very high press, which means repeatedly that very quickly the opposition defenders or goalkeepers end up having to boot it long…often out of play, either directly, or when it ends up reaching a player of either side and then goes out, as they compete for the ball, or a free-kick is given.

So instead of maybe 30-60 seconds of easy going nowhere safe possession (ball in play!) at the back, it is instead 10-15 seconds very often, before the ball is forced to be launched and there is then a stoppage (ball out of play!) for a free-kick or throw in etc.

I don’t have the stats BUT I don’t need them, my own eyes tell me this is the case.

I don’t see Newcastle United timewasting week after week, actually it is usually the opposite! When it comes to timewasting NUFC have most definitely been more sinned against than sinners themselves.

Eddie Howe has Newcastle playing good football when in possession and when out of it (possession) having this brave high energy high up the pitch press, to try and ensure NUFC get it (possession) back ASAP.

The truth is out there, if you look for it…

