Opinion

Manchester United do Newcastle United two big favours

Manchester United loom large for Newcastle United.

The way this 2022/23 season has turned out, the Old Trafford club are more than any other, the club that stands in the way of Eddie Howe and his players.

Manchester United set to have the biggest impact on just how successful this season will prove to be for Newcastle United.

Very much top of the list in terms of focus is of course that Carabao Cup final in 17 days time, firstly the stress about whether or not as a Newcastle United fan you get a ticket, before then all attention on whether or not Manchester United will be defeated at Wembley.

However, as well as that cup final, Manchester United are very much one of Newcastle United’s rivals for a top four spot and the guarantee of Champions League football.

The two clubs have been neck and neck in recent times and whilst not necessarily fatal, it did feel for a lot of Newcastle United fans I think, that the past weekend had maybe been a bit of a tipping point.

Manchester United fortunate to hold on with 10 men at home to Crystal Palace, riding their luck for a 2-1 win. Whilst at the same time Newcastle United finding luck deserting them at St James’ Park, unable to get the winner against a West Ham side who scored with their only effort on target for a 1-1 draw, Callum Wilson having put NUFC in the lead after only three minutes.

Manchester United finally putting a couple of points distance between themselves and Newcastle United, a sinking feeling I think amongst many Newcastle United fans, that things had changed, with now Erik ten Hag’s side set to pull away and Eddie Howe’s side left in a probable two-way fight with Spurs (carried their luck to beat Man City and closed to a point behind NUFC, though Newcastle a game in hand) for the fourth spot, plus longer shots such as Brighton.

However, for me, Manchester United did Newcastle United (especially the fans) a big favour on Wednesday night.

Leeds went 1-0 up at Old Trafford and then just after half-time 2-0, before Manchester United scoring two goals eight minutes apart in the middle of the second-half and having 20 minutes plus added time where they would surely get the winner, as they were so much on top against the manager-less relegation strugglers.

The thing is though, they didn’t. Just like Newcastle have found recently, the Mancs couldn’t get a winner, at home, despite bossing all the stats (apart from goals).

This is how the Premier League table looks on Thursday morning:

As you can see, if Newcastle get a win at Bournemouth on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side go back into third.

Tottenham are away at Leicester in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday and Man Utd then away at Leeds United on Sunday. If Newcastle United win then so long as Man Utd don’t win at Old Trafford, then NUFC will stay third. A massive boost ahead of a huge game at home to Liverpool in nine days time.

When your team aren’t winning a few games you feel they should have done and had the chances to do so, it is easy to feel things slipping away a bit, when you see results elsewhere going against you, just like at the weekend when NUFC failed to beat West Ham whilst Man Utd beat Palace and Spurs the same against Man City.

However, I think that this Manchester United draw against Leeds United has hopefully reset the balance again.

This is still totally now in Newcastle United’s own hands, win at Bournemouth and if points are dropped elsewhere then that is just a big bonus.

The thing is as well, when you look even at just very recent form, Newcastle United are having anything but a disaster.

In their last three Premier League matches, Newcastle United picking up five points, for Manchester United only four points.

Tottenham picking up 10 points in their last seven PL matches, Newcastle with 13 points in their seven.

Of course, when you widen the recent form stats it gets even better, 32 points for Newcastle United in their last 14 PL matches, Manchester United with 28 points and Tottenham only 22 points.

With Eddie Howe’s small squad of first team players set to be boosted by Isak and Gordon available as potential starters against Bournemouth, then Bruno and Targett (hopefully) to follow by the time of the cup final (as well as Harrison Ashby in the squad now), every chance now for Newcastle United to pick up the winning thread again on a regular basis, after the blip of four draws (not defeats!) in the last five PL matches.

When it comes to Manchester United in particular, worth repeating as well the respective match schedules this month.

For Newcastle United:

Bournemouth away (11 Feb), Liverpool home (18 Feb), Man Utd at Wembley (26 Feb).

For Manchester United:

Leeds away (12 Feb), Barcelona away (16 Feb), Leicester home (19 Feb), Barcelona home (23 Feb), Newcastle United at Wembley (26 Feb).

Newcastle United more than capable of grasping this massive opportunity.

Three wins in February and Newcastle United (especially the fans) will be absolutely flying.

