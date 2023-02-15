News

Louis Saha rates Newcastle United top four chances – What is needed

Louis Saha has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former NUFC striker talking about the chase for top four places in the Premier League.

Louis Saha signed on loan from Metz in January 1999 and ended up playing 12 times, the highlight of his brief NUFC stay was a winner at Blackburn in an FA Cup fifth round replay on the way to Ruud Gullit taking Newcastle to Wembley.

Louis Saha of course later went on to play for both Manchester United and Everton, amongst others.

Now the former player believes that the pressure is on the clubs outside the current top four…

Louis Saha talking to Paddy Power:

“Newcastle’s lack of experience means there is some uncertainty around whether they make it into the top four.

“It’s the same with Arsenal who haven’t been top for such a long time, they must show that they’re mentally strong and it’s the same with Newcastle.

“The chasing pack [Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool] are good teams who have a lot of history with comebacks.

“Teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea can go on these runs and win 10 games in row. If one of those teams can do that, we’ll see how mentally strong Newcastle are.

“Newcastle could get injuries or go through a run of bad form.

“Their bench is stronger than it was last season but there’s 16 games to go, it’s a lot. If they have two bad games, everything can change.

“It’s an exciting moment for Newcastle.

“They are doing well, and we shouldn’t be putting too much pressure on them because they are doing better than anyone expected.

“The pressure is on the chasing teams.

“They must stay focused and humble and work hard because nothing is guaranteed.”

