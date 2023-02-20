Opinion

Loris Karius – The real truth

Loris Karius, as my Glaswegian dad would have said, is the talk of the steamie just now.

The assumption is that he will play at Wembley next Sunday, thanks to his greater breadth of experience compared to Mark Gillespie.

However, he hasn’t played a great deal of competitive football in recent times.

The pivotal moment in the career of Loris Karius, was of course that fateful night in Kiev in the 2017/18 Champions League Final.

After “colliding” with Sergio Ramos in the 48th minute of that final, he was judged OK to continue, but two minutes later rolled the ball too close to Benzema’s toe which allowed the Frenchman to score Real’s opening goal. In the later stages of the game he then fumbled a Gareth Bale long range effort to concede the third goal which sealed Real’s 3 – 1 win.

After the match, Karius was distraught and actually wrote an apology for his performance. Fans blamed him for the loss though and Merseyside police investigated threats made against him on social media. After the signing of Becker it was clear that Karius was purely a back-up option and, following loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin, his contract was allowed to run out. Subsequently, he has signed two temporary contracts with Newcastle United.

Five days after that 2018 Champions League final, whilst on holiday in the USA, he was assessed at Massachusetts General Hospital by Dr Ross Zafonte, a leading head trauma specialist, who concluded that he had suffered a concussion. He then stated that,

“At the time of our evaluation, Mr. Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance.”

In effect, it wasn’t his fault!

So what exactly is concussion and what does it do to a person?

Well, a concussion is “a type of traumatic brain injury—or TBI—caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.” When a person is concussed there is a danger of blood vessels tearing, nerve fibres being pulled and bruising on the brain.

This could result in microscopic damage only visible on a CT scan but could also lead to swelling of brain tissue. It’s rare, but a concussion can lead to bleeding in the brain or brain swelling that can be fatal.

Quite clearly, this could involve serious – even life threatening – injury yet be impossible for medical staff attending the injured player on the pitch to see. So when the doctors and physios are waving fingers about and shining lights at the player they’re looking for recognisable signs or symptoms of the condition.

The major recognised danger signs are:

One pupil larger than the other.

Drowsiness or inability to wake up.

A headache that gets worse and does not go away.

Slurred speech, weakness, numbness, or decreased coordination.

Repeated vomiting or nausea, convulsions or seizures (shaking or twitching).

Unless the player in question is exhibiting the more extreme symptoms, it’s very difficult for the “medicos” to make a swift decision. With players’ natural tendency to want to continue and the lack, now, of a concussion substitute option, it isn’t surprising that there have been a number of players continuing, only to break down later (It’s worth noting at this stage that during my not so illustrious career in N E Sunday League football I observed all of those signs in my team mates at some stage – but invariably before kick off!).

Although the brain is incredibly resilient and possesses the ability to repair itself, through the process of neuroplasticity, this is a gradual and imprecise process so players who are substituted due to concussion now have to follow a strict protocol before they can return to action.

This protocol is defined in six stages, each to take a minimum of 24 hours, so a player following this protocol will be ruled out for at least a week:

Step 1 No activity, complete rest. Once you have no symptoms linked to concussion you may move on to Step 2.

Step 2 Light exercise, for example, walking or riding an exercise bike.

Step 3 Sport specific training, for example, running for football or hockey.

Step 4 Non-contact training drills.

Step 5 Full contact training.

Step 6 Game play.

The return to “active duty” has to be managed carefully because concussion can have lasting and far reaching effects, especially if repeated. Anyone who has already had a concussion is at greater risk of repeat concussions, which can exacerbate the intensity and duration of symptoms. This may cause a wide range of short- or long-term complications, affecting thinking, sensation, language or emotions.

These changes could well lead to problems with memory, communication and personality changes, as well as depression and the early onset of dementia. This was shown in a 2003 study in which Dr. Julian Bailes, et al, conducted a survey of over 2,500 retired NFL players and found that those players who sustained three or four concussions during their career were twice as likely to develop major depression later in life, as compared to those who had not had a concussion.

It has long been the rule in US sport that any athlete who suffers a third concussion must miss the rest of their season.

So concussion is a potentially life-changing, even life-ending, condition. For Loris Karius it was certainly life-changing and almost career-ending. It has severely disrupted a promising career and caused him a huge amount of personal angst. Yet, from all that we’ve seen above, it was clearly out of his control and absolutely not his fault.

However, the stage is set for him, Eddie Howe willing, to banish those demons and rehabilitate himself with a totally unexpected invitation to the top table. Redemption beckons.

