Opinion

Loris Karius – The enigma

While the withdrawal symptoms continue over the Liverpool game yesterday, I’ve seen a few comments related to Pope’s disastrous sending off, with a few suggestions that an appeal might be worth a shot.

I have to say I think this is a daft idea, as the suggestion of Sean Longstaff potentially covering is surely not enough to have a case for blatant handling outside the box overruled.

One of the only advantages we have over Man Utd ahead of next weekend is time to prepare, as after a recovery day on Sunday, Newcastle can spend five days training with the team Eddie will know he’s starting the final with (while our opponents have to focus on the small matter of Barcelona) and that team is surely set to contain Loris Karius.

History will certainly be made, as United will have their first instance of a debutant in a major cup final, and the story arc developing here would suggest things going one of two ways.

It may well happen that Loris Karius is relatively under-deployed in a routine win, or plays solidly but can’t do anything about goals conceded if we come up short.

However, in everyone’s mind there are two scenarios brewing, one where a stunning redemptive arc for the German sees him become a cult hero with a display that will earn him legendary status, and one where a calamity keeper performance undermines what may otherwise have been a memorable win, had circumstances allowed Pope or Dubravka to take up the gloves.

Those worried about the calamity outcome will doubtless be influenced by Karius’ infamous performance in the 2018 Champions League final, where a horrendous attempted throw went straight to Benzema who scored Madrid’s first, then the game was settled by a fumble that allowed Gareth Bale’s shot from distance to squirm through his hands. In his defence, there is a school of thought that Sergio Ramos colliding with the goalie early in the game saw him suffering a concussion that was the indirect cause of these errors, but Karius never played for Liverpool again, and his time with the club is defined by this performance. The reds replaced him with Alisson that summer and went on to win every trophy going with the Brazilian in pegs.

However, what happened with Loris Karius in the meantime?

In fact, what happened with him before that?

If you’re anything like me you know very little outside of that Champions League match of the man who could have a key role in our immediate destiny. So, I’ve done a bit of digging to help you out.

Going back to the start, Loris Karius was snapped up as a 16 year old by Man City from Stuttgart, who did their thing of not really having a route to the first team, loaning and ultimately selling the youngster to Mainz 05 back in his homeland (a club you may be familiar with as the side a certain Herr Klopp made his name at). If anyone is looking for positives ahead of next Sunday, I’d suggest checking out some clips from the four years Karius spent in nets for this lot. I’d describe his goalkeeping style as Schmeichel-esque, as his strengths seemed to be making himself big when faced with one on ones, complemented by great reflex saves with his legs.

In his time with Mainz, Karius’ reputation grew immensely as he was voted second best goalie in the Bundesliga behind Manuel Neuer, and mooted as a natural successor in die Mannschaft, having played for Germany at all youth levels. In 2016, the 23-year old got the big move his potential suggested, with the aforementioned Klopp paying £5 million to take him to Liverpool. On reflection, this was probably a bad move.

Loris Karius made a reasonable start to life at Anfield, with Klopp announcing him as first choice keeper after some promising early displays. However, the killer moment may have come in a game vs Bournemouth where his error led to the decisive goal for Nathan Ake in a 4-3 win. Karius was dropped and never fully restored as number one, sharing the duties with Simon Mignolet the following season (although he did record 11 clean sheets in his 19 PL appearances).

However, Loris Karius clearly had Klopp’s vote of confidence when it came to the European cup, playing all 12 games in the run to the final. These games were not without incident, as a marginal offside saved him from a red card / penalty concession combo in the semi-final with Roma. Ultimately, the run to the final may have seen a run as the Reds number one, but the infamous night in Kyiv was to see him never appear for them again, as his tearful apology to the travelling fans was to be the defining image of his time at Liverpool.

An attempted rehabilitation in Turkey did not work out, with Karius’ stay at Besiktas fairly eventful. The Istanbul club had a couple of fairly middling seasons during his two-year loan, twice finishing third and making modest progress in the Europa league. Towards the end of his first season, Besiktas manager Senior Gunes questioned his keeper’s “enthusiasm for the game” as he seemed distracted during some patchy performances. A dispute over unpaid wages would later emerge and ultimately lead to his departure in May of 2020, having played 55 times for the club.

In the 33 months since his departure from Turkey, things have stalled further for Karius, with only four competitive appearances since, during a loan to Union Berlin in the final year of his Liverpool contract.

This is where you have to wonder how things pan out for Loris Karius. It seems for all the world that the move to Liverpool has seen things somehow go wrong in the player’s head, whether this was due to the events against Madrid or just part of a decision to move to England that may have been premature in hindsight. This has seemed to follow him since, to the point that he was a free agent in 2022 when the call came from Eddie Howe.

This is where you could go two ways, either having faith in any decision Eddie makes, given he meticulously researches a players nature as well as their skillset. Perhaps the feeling of being wanted and a lack of pressure might have benefitted Loris Karius as he spent the majority of the season as back up keeper, with Dubravka over there in Salford and Darlow injured. When January came it was Darlow who was allowed to leave, with a contract extension offered to Karius which may give some hope that Eddie saw positive progress in his time here. Alternatively, you could say that Karius seems to be a busted flush that was recruited as a result of minimal availability and has found his way into a sudden high profile game due to a series of unlikely events.

Realistically, there is the prospect for another decade as a goalie for Loris Karius. The events at Wembley on Sunday could go a long way to dictating how feasible this is. As I alluded to earlier, the potential storyline of a legendary redemptive arc is one we will all fervently hope plays out. For the player, a high profile, positive performance could lead to a transfer to somewhere that may see that career back on track, or even a longer stay as back up to Pope as Howe reshuffles the pack in the summer.

I do hope that things are settled going into United’s final preparations. As well as needing a good week with the team that’s starting the match, it’s clear that Loris Karius is someone who needs the confidence booster of feeling there is faith in him.

After a nomadic few years this is a career defining opportunity for him.

We can hope he’s an under-deployed spectator, that’s the ideal of course, but it may be we’re looking at the most important one-off performance in Newcastle United history.

Hopefully that Schmeichel clone from Mainz 05 has found his mojo again here.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

