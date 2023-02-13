Opinion

Looking at last season shows the true story on Newcastle United draw issue

Newcastle United went behind on Saturday at Bournemouth, only for Miggy Almiron to pop up with an equaliser on the striker of half-time.

Relief that Eddie Howe and his players hadn’t lost the game, making it now 17 Premier League games unbeaten.

However, it did mean that it was now five draws in the last six PL matches, many fans counting up if only these draws had been turned into wins…

In total, that means Newcastle United have drawn exactly half their Premier League games so far this season, with 22 played, 10 wins, 11 draws and just that one unlucky defeat at Anfield.

The 11 Premier League games drawn by Newcastle United (so far…) are:

HOME

Man City, Palace, Bournemouth, Leeds, West Ham

AWAY

Brighton, Wolves, Man U, Arsenal, Palace, Bournemouth

With so much negativity coming from a minority of Newcastle United fans, I thought it would be informative if we looked at what happened in these exact same fixtures last season (Bournemouth were in the Championship but these were the nine relevant results in the 2021/22 PL season):

Newcastle 2 West Ham 4

Man U 4 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Leeds 1

Wolves 2 Newcastle 1

Palace 1 Newcastle 1

Brighton 1 Newcastle 1

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Man City 4

Newcastle 1 Palace 0

These nine Premier League fixtures 2021/22:

Played 9 Won 1 Drawn 3 Lost 5 Goals Scored 8 Goals Conceded 19 Points Gained 6

These nine Premier League fixtures 2022/23:

Played 9 Won 0 Drawn 9 Lost 0 Goals Scored 7 Goals Conceded 7 Points Gained 9

Bottom line is that this isn’t really a disastrous run of results, many of these draws this season.

Six of the draws are away from home, whilst three of the draws were against the top trio in the Premier League. Any season, NUFC would be more than happy if drawing at Arsenal and Man U, plus home to Man City. Brighton have been excellent this season and no PL club would complain if picking up a draw there.

The nine draws outlined above have produced three more points than the same nine fixtures last season, with three points less Newcastle would be currently in fifth a point below Spurs, rather than fourth and two points in front (and a game in hand) as is the case now.

Newcastle are also better off by 11 goals when it comes to goal difference in the comparative fixtures last season. Newcastle United with a current GD of +22, which is 12 goals superior to Man Utd’s and 15 goals better than Tottenham. Effectively worth another point to NUFC if things are tight at the end of the season.

Saturday wasn’t great at Bournemouth but generally in these drawn games recently, Newcastle United have continued to create a healthy number of chances and play at least to a certain standard, if not hitting the heights of some earlier matches this season.

