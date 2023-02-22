Opinion

LNER with more shocking news for Newcastle United fans travelling to the Carabao Cup Final

I think fair to say that many Newcastle United fans don’t have the highest opinion of the services that LNER provide.

Indeed, not just Newcastle United / Football fans, but the general public as a whole, if wanting needing to take the train to wherever.

Now LNER have given an update ahead of the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday 26 February at Wembley.

LNER 21 February 2023:

‘LNER services between Newcastle and London King’s Cross on 25 and 26 February will be very busy.

Trains from London King’s Cross to Newcastle after 19:00 on 26 February will be dry trains, meaning no alcohol is permitted on these services.’

This is how Newcastle United fans have reacted on Twitter and the LNER official responses to them:

Andrew (NUFC fan):

‘Discrimination against football fans once again.’

LNER:

‘Hello Andrew, sorry to hear you feel this way but this is not discrimination. The decision has been made to deter any preventable antisocial behaviour to other passengers or our train crew. ^Cameron.’

Andrew (NUFC fan):

‘Then I’d like to see the same treatment towards people attending horse racing events or rugby events. Stop singling out football fans.’

LNER:

‘For any large scale event, we work with the Transport Police to mitigate any chance of unnecessary antisocial behaviour. This is for all, including football, rugby or horse racing. No one deserves to go to work to handle people who cannot handle their alcohol. ^Cameron.’

1892STU (NUFC fan):

‘Are you a mackem cameron?’

LNER:

‘Born and raised in Newcastle. I want NUFC to win just as much as anyone, but we have to consider passengers not travelling for football and ensuring they get to their destination safely and feel safe too. ^Cameron.’

LNER:

‘The decision was made to deter any preventable antisocial behaviour to other passengers or our train crew. If you would like to request a refund on your tickets, please do get in touch & this can be arranged. ^Cameron.’

Chris Taylor (NUFC fan):

‘Good, sensible idea. I also recommend a price increase and long delays.’

Dan McMahon:

‘Like many I feel this is poor judgement, in spite of the explanation. Dry trains aren’t enforced in many other scenarios, e.g. race day attenders in York etc. Picking an #NUFC cup final day to enforce draconian measures is a shame, and wrong in my opinion.’

K Waugh:

‘I take it you’ll be operating trains strictly with people sat only at tables and not dangerously overcrowded with people sat on floors?’

Working backwards, I found these two LNER announcements via their official Twitter account:

LNER – 21 February 2023:

LNER – 13 February 2023:

As you can see, absolutely no mention of dry trains back on 13 February.

Indeed, I went all the way back to the end of January 2023 and zero mention of this at all by LNER.

I absolutely agree that this is football fans discriminated against once again and quite clearly LNER have allowed all the Newcastle United fans to book up, before then only seemingly now revealing the dry trains.

